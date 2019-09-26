Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Stake in Blackrock (BLK) Lifted by $557,172; Cipher Capital LP Has Lifted Its Ship Finance International L (SFL) Stake by $711,084

Cipher Capital Lp increased its stake in Ship Finance International L (SFL) by 369.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp bought 59,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The hedge fund held 75,286 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $942,000, up from 16,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Ship Finance International L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.52B market cap company. It closed at $14.1 lastly. It is down 8.36% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SFL News: 31/05/2018 – SHIP FINANCE 1Q EPS 24C; 18/04/2018 – SHIP FINANCE INTL LIMITED: SFL – SHIP FINANCE INTL LIMITED:; 19/04/2018 – SFL – Ship Finance Intl Limited Announces the Pricing of $150 Million Notes Due 2023 Offering; 31/05/2018 – SHIP FINANCE INTERNATIONAL LTD – CASH CONSIDERATION FOR DEAL IS FINANCED WITH CASH ON BALANCE SHEET AND A $320 MLN UNSECURED LOAN FACILITY; 19/04/2018 – Ship Finance Notes to Pay Interest Quarterly at a Rate of 4.875%/Year; 14/03/2018 SHIP FINANCE INTL LIMITED: SFL – PURCHASE OF 15 VINTAGE; 31/05/2018 – SHIP FINANCE INTERNATIONAL – AGREED TO BUY 4 CONTAINER VESSELS IN COMBINATION WITH LONG-TERM TIME-CHARTERS; 19/04/2018 – SHIP FINANCE INTERNATIONAL – NOTES WILL PAY INTEREST QUARTERLY IN ARREARS AT A RATE OF 4.875% PER ANNUM, AND WILL MATURE ON MAY 1, 2023; 30/05/2018 – Ship Finance Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – SHIP FINANCE INTERNATIONAL – CHARTER TERM FOR FLEET OF 15 FEEDER SIZE CONTAINER VESSELS TO BE 7 YEARS FROM DELIVERY

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb bought 1,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 30,575 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.35M, up from 29,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $445.23. About 180,525 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 09/05/2018 – BlackRock and Acorns Partner to Expand Financial Participation Among the Next Generation of Investors; 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INC – QTRLY FIXED INCOME NET FLOWS $ 26,683 MLN; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc: Correction : Director/PDMR Shareholding; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock Inc 1Q EPS $6.68; 12/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Preferred Shares Issued by 46 BlackRock Closed-End Funds; 16/04/2018 – BlackRock CEO Larry Fink surpasses $1 billion in personal fortune; 22/03/2018 – Blackrock Restates 2017 Revenue to $13.6 Billion From $12.49 Billion; 11/04/2018 – BLACKROCK HAS VOTING RIGHTS EQUAL TO 2.058 PCT, POTENTIAL STAKE OF 2.724 PCT, OTHER LONG POSITIONS OF 0.195 PCT IN TELECOM ITALIA AS OF APRIL 9 -FILING; 06/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock North Amer: Result of AGM; 24/04/2018 – Goldman, BlackRock Fight to Protect LGBT Employees in Hong Kong

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb, which manages about $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Short (BSV) by 6,927 shares to 8,299 shares, valued at $668,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 16,356 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,322 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Mbs Etf (MBB).

More notable recent BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About Bond ETFs But Were Afraid To Ask (Podcast) – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BlackRock’s underperformance vs. T. Rowe is overdone, Morgan Stanley says – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Goldman launches European ETF business to cash in on passive boom – StreetInsider.com” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “2 Buy-Rated Asset Boutiques Armed To Dominate – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Predictable Guru Stocks – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 36 investors sold BLK shares while 298 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 332 raised stakes. 122.38 million shares or 0.19% less from 122.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Capital invested in 28,241 shares. New Jersey-based Landscape Mngmt Llc has invested 0.09% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Sarasin & Ltd Liability Partnership has 1.88% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Northeast Investment Mngmt owns 29,677 shares. Massachusetts-based Srb has invested 0.05% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). 13,196 are held by Becker Management. Mawer Investment Mgmt Ltd holds 1.1% or 362,672 shares. Counselors reported 0.04% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). St Johns Investment Management Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 75 shares. Lederer Assocs Invest Counsel Ca reported 5,584 shares. Mgmt Associates holds 0.84% or 1,100 shares. The Missouri-based Umb State Bank N A Mo has invested 0.5% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Ci invested 0.28% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Blb&B Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.45% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). 1,433 are held by Allen Invest Ltd Liability Com.