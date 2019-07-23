Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Raised Its Holding in Sysco (SYY) by $5.21 Million; Pitcairn Company Holding in Mastercard (MA) Has Lowered by $355,555 as Stock Rose

Pitcairn Company decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 11.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company sold 1,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,164 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63M, down from 12,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $278.97. About 1.94 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 11.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb bought 78 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 745 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.74M, up from 667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $70.17. About 2.22M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 17.49% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 10/05/2018 – Sysco Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Former CEO William J. Delaney; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.63; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Announces Election of New Director; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco; 22/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 2018 Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 13/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO SAYS STATE BANK OF INDIA HAS RECLASSIFIED CO’S CREDIT ACCOUNTS AS NPA; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Adjusted Operating Income $536M; 07/05/2018 – Sysco: On Target to Deliver on Current Three-Year Plan

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $5.28 million activity. Libby Russell T. sold 60,156 shares worth $3.81 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Co Na holds 120,834 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Jane Street Gp Lc holds 129,049 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd holds 15,278 shares. Tdam Usa holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 27,333 shares. Andra Ap reported 112,100 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Ledyard Bancshares has 0.13% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 14,512 shares. United Capital Fincl Advisers Llc has invested 0.01% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Nuwave Inv Limited Liability holds 0.4% or 5,137 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.08% or 57,986 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Global Investment Mngmt Limited Company invested in 266 shares or 0% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 2.92M shares. The Illinois-based Koshinski Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 0.07% or 219,964 shares. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 17,500 shares. Icon Advisers stated it has 0.02% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY).

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb, which manages about $1386.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 684 shares to 64,547 shares, valued at $10.08B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 18 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,439 shares, and cut its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Puzo Michael J holds 48,792 shares. Welch Group Lc owns 1,786 shares. Cap Rech Invsts holds 17.34M shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 4.20 million shares or 0.64% of the stock. Advsrs Capital Management Lc has 0.02% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Welch And Forbes Limited Liability Corporation reported 12,858 shares. Smith Moore has invested 0.09% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Asset Management One holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 652,480 shares. Holt Capital Ltd Liability Co Dba Holt Capital Prtn Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 2,100 shares. Sns Financial Ltd Com stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Renaissance Limited Liability has invested 1.21% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Clark Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Rdl Financial accumulated 12,675 shares. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.22% or 40,253 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs, a France-based fund reported 419,314 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $6.62 million activity.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86 billion for 38.32 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.