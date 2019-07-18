Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Position in Parker Hannifin (PH) Has Decreased by $3.09 Million; Twin Capital Management Cut Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position as Share Price Rose

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb decreased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 0.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb sold 18 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,439 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $418.58 million, down from 2,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $165.79. About 174,067 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has declined 4.14% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 26/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin 3Q Net Profit Rises, Raises Outlook; 18/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS ARE ADJUSTED FOR EXPECTED BUSINESS REALIGNMENT EXPENSES OF ABOUT $50 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Adama Technologies Announces Plan to Pursue Contracts With Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Parker Hannifin; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin 3Q Net $366M; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS MANAGEMENT INTRODUCED NEW FIVE YEAR TARGETS THROUGH FY’23. NOW EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN TO BE 19% BY FY’23; 10/05/2018 – MCE Opens Its Seventh ParkerStore™ in Wisconsin; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.96 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin 3Q EPS $2.70; 15/03/2018 – Parker’s Sustainability Report Highlights Local Impact of Global Commitment to Responsible Operations

Twin Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 17.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc sold 52,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 252,279 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.54 million, down from 304,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $365.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $114.36. About 3.11M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/05/2018 – Charter Communications Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 09/03/2018 – JPMORGAN MAY BE ADVISING ASPEN AS A DEFENSE: INSURANCE INSIDER; 06/03/2018 – PEKAO SA PEO.WA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO PLN 170 FROM PLN 168; 09/04/2018 – MILLICOM MlCsdb.ST : JP MORGAN STARTS WITH UNDERWEIGHT, SKR 490 TARGET PRICE; 07/03/2018 – JPMORGAN STRATEGIST ALEXANDER DRYDEN ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 16/04/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $170; 20/04/2018 – National Bank of Canada, J.P. Morgan Test Blockchain Technology With NBC Debt Issuance in the US Fincl Markets; 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES LHO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXPECT FIRMWIDE FY2018 NONINTEREST REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 7% , MARKET DEPENDENT

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 4 sales for $2.19 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L also bought $194,242 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Thursday, April 18. Scher Peter sold $1.96M worth of stock. $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5. Shares for $317,310 were sold by Friedman Stacey on Tuesday, January 29. Shares for $1.40M were sold by Beer Lori A on Tuesday, January 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Raymond James Trust Na has 1.56% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Summit Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 2,251 shares. Summit Fin Strategies, a Ohio-based fund reported 3,342 shares. Argi Invest Svcs Ltd Liability Company reported 13,339 shares. Chatham Cap stated it has 38,176 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. Brouwer And Janachowski Ltd holds 0.06% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 3,518 shares. Shell Asset Management holds 0.88% or 394,528 shares in its portfolio. Prio Wealth Lp reported 501,676 shares or 2.38% of all its holdings. First Comml Bank holds 1.71% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 109,924 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 191,420 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Caprock Grp Incorporated Inc accumulated 26,772 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Scott & Selber Inc accumulated 36,521 shares or 1.93% of the stock. 579,501 were reported by Park Oh. 4,044 were reported by Quantum Mngmt. 46,930 were reported by Strategic Advsrs Llc.

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03M and $2.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vec by 18,850 shares to 133,355 shares, valued at $4.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Global Ex (VNQI) by 17,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,580 shares, and has risen its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com (NYSE:SWK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 98.71 million shares or 1.90% less from 100.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hennessy Advisors reported 15,300 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Westpac Banking Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Moreover, Palladium Prtn has 0.03% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Adage Prtn Grp Limited Liability Company reported 43,142 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Private Tru Communication Na accumulated 4,854 shares. Everence Capital Mgmt Inc has 4,407 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Victory Capital Mngmt reported 1.61M shares. Qci Asset Inc New York owns 340 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Art Advisors Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 1,400 shares. D E Shaw Inc invested in 3,800 shares or 0% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems, California-based fund reported 281,462 shares. Hartford Management has 0.59% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership invested in 0.15% or 63,340 shares. Axa owns 0.36% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 539,490 shares.

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb, which manages about $1386.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 76 shares to 660 shares, valued at $24.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 679 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,927 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Iboxx Usd High Yield Corporate Bond Etf (HYG).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $355,325 activity. Another trade for 926 shares valued at $150,178 was sold by OBOURN CANDY M. $54,806 worth of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) was sold by Gentile Thomas C on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.11 earnings per share, down 3.42% or $0.11 from last year’s $3.22 per share. PH’s profit will be $398.96 million for 13.33 P/E if the $3.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by Parker-Hannifin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.89% negative EPS growth.

