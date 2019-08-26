Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Position in Owens (OI) Has Cut by $3.21 Million; Maximus (MMS) Holder P2 Capital Partners Has Raised Its Position

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb decreased its stake in Owens (OI) by 33.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb sold 169 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.29% . The institutional investor held 329 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24 million, down from 498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Owens for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.55B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $9.97. About 1.74M shares traded or 18.57% up from the average. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 8.02% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 75C, EST. 76C; 30/04/2018 – Atlantic Investment Management, Inc. Reports 5.1% Stake In Owens-Illinois; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CURRENT CUSTOMERS OF ATLANTA PLANT WILL BE SERVED BY OTHER DOMESTIC PLANTS IN O-l NETWORK; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (OI) Investors; 23/04/2018 – Owens-Illinois Backs FY18 Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $2.85; 16/05/2018 – O-l Announces Plant Closure in Atlanta; 26/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC Ol.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (Ol) Investors; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC Ol.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $2.65; 23/04/2018 – Owens-Illinois 1Q Cont Ops EPS 59c

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Maximus Inc (MMS) by 13.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 125,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 1.07M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.13 million, up from 946,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Maximus Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $76.58. About 219,634 shares traded. MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has risen 15.00% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MMS News: 03/04/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Streamlining Provider Enrollment and Credentialing at State Healthcare IT Connect Summit; 10/05/2018 – Maximus Cuts FY View To Rev $2.4B-$2.44B; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS – IT HAS BEEN AWARDED FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT RENEWAL FOR DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT SERVICES (DES) PROGRAM BY AUSTRALIAN DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES; 12/03/2018 Maximus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Contact Centers in Georgia and New Jersey Awarded by BenchmarkPortal; 20/04/2018 – DJ MAXIMUS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMS); 29/03/2018 – Maximus Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS: CONTRACT INCLUDES AN ADDED 15 EMPLOYMENT SERVICE AREAS; 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q EPS 84c; 21/05/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Waiver Programs at Medicaid Managed Care Congress

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold OI shares while 102 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 135.71 million shares or 3.73% less from 140.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fin Architects accumulated 1,796 shares. North Star Invest Mgmt Corp invested in 0% or 2,160 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 68,859 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Macquarie Limited has invested 0% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 0% or 22,083 shares. Invesco Limited owns 269,099 shares. Shelton Capital Management accumulated 236 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 62,982 shares. American Gru Inc Inc owns 0.02% invested in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 306,554 shares. Trinity Street Asset Limited Liability Partnership has 4.82% invested in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Virtu Financial Limited Liability Corp invested in 12,505 shares. Fmr Lc owns 0% invested in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 1.28 million shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & invested 0% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 131,000 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI).

More notable recent Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Whiting Petroleum, Owens-Illinois, and Abiomed Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Volatility 101: Should Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) Shares Have Dropped 49%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Brazilian Stock Oi S.A. Plunged More Than 25% Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Owens-Illinois Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “O-I REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2019 RESULTS – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb, which manages about $1386.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Etf (VCR) by 12,719 shares to 23,197 shares, valued at $4.00B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 1,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,761 shares, and has risen its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $182,876 activity. HELLMAN PETER S bought $60,766 worth of stock.

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quotient Technology Inc by 256,893 shares to 3.08M shares, valued at $30.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.