Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Maintains Position in General Dynamics (GD); Descartes Sys Group (DSGX) Stock Value Declined While Tiger Legatus Capital Management Has Decreased Position

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX) by 69.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc sold 111,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.27% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, down from 161,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Descartes Sys Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $34.63. About 51,656 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q Rev $67M; 06/03/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 05/03/2018 Descartes Systems 4Q Rev $63.6M; 05/03/2018 – DESCARTES 4Q EPS 9C; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys 1.5% Position in Descartes Systems; 30/05/2018 – DESCARTES 1Q EPS 9C; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 05/03/2018 – Descartes Systems 4Q EPS 9c; 31/05/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$; 09/04/2018 – Active Nutrition International Takes PowerBar and Dymatize Online Using the Descartes pixi* Warehouse Management Solution

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb bought 782 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 22,913 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.88 billion, up from 22,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $185.3. About 321,380 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS EXPECTS G500 CERTIFICATION IN JUNE OR JULY; 20/03/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: CSRA Rebuffs CACI Bid; Sweetens Deal With General Dynamics; 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP GD.N – “BELIEVES STRONGLY THAT ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CSRA OFFERS BOTH SUPERIOR AND CERTAIN VALUE FOR CSRA SHAREHOLDERS”; 13/03/2018 – CSRA Merger Agreement With General Dynamics Includes $204M Termination Fee — Filing; 13/03/2018 – CSRA Required to Pay Fee to General Dynamics if CSRA Terminates Merger Agreement; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – TOTAL POTENTIAL CONTRACT VALUE, SUM OF ALL BACKLOG COMPONENTS, WAS $87.6 BLN AT END OF QUARTER; 28/03/2018 – General Dynamics Deal For CSRA Continues After CACI Withdraws Bid; 28/03/2018 – General Dynamics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 23/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – MULTIPLE-AWARD, INDEFINITE QUANTITY CONTRACT HAS POTENTIAL VALUE OF ABOUT $200 MLN FOR ONE BASE YEAR WITH FOUR OPTION YEARS

More notable recent General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “General Dynamics banks $1B Navy contract for 2 ESB ships – Washington Business Journal” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Like General Dynamics Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:GD) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Canada awards C$3B contract to General Dynamics – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

