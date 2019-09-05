Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Lowered Stake in Reinsurance Group Of America (RGA) by $21.30 Million as Market Valuation Rose; National Instrs (NATI) Stock Declined While Menta Capital Lifted by $347,952 Its Position

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb decreased its stake in Reinsurance Group Of America Inc (RGA) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb sold 150 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.76% . The institutional investor held 6,204 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $880.84M, down from 6,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Reinsurance Group Of America Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $154.93. About 137,170 shares traded. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has risen 11.47% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RGA News: 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms RGA Reinsurance Co.’s IFS Rating at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 16/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP 1508.HK – 2-MTH AGGREGATE PREMIUMS INCOME AS DERIVED FROM CHINA CONTINENT PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE CO RMB7,050 MLN; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY NET PREMIUM EARNED RMB98.28 BLN VS RMB82.62 BLN; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – RECOMMENDS FINAL DIVIDEND OF RMB0.048 PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Reinsurance Group of America Incor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGA); 16/03/2018 – Reinsurance Group Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 18/04/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP – CONTINENT PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE CO AGGREGATE PREMIUMS INCOME FROM 1 JANUARY 2018 TO 31 MARCH RMB11,380 MLN; 26/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $117.49; 27/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MGM Growth Properties, Reinsurance Group of America, Cincinnati Bell, GAIN; 28/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore stray alert on China Reinsurance Group’s FY results chain

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in National Instrs Corp (NATI) by 175.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 7,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.53% . The hedge fund held 12,413 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 4,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in National Instrs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $43.13. About 145,486 shares traded. National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) has declined 4.87% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NATI News: 26/04/2018 – National Instruments 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 22/05/2018 – NI Accelerates Beyond the Speed of Innovation with LabVIEW 2018; 26/04/2018 – NI Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/05/2018 – Nl Accelerates University Engineering Education with New Solution for Project Based Learning; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 37c; 20/03/2018 – Nl Technology Helps Subaru Reduce Electric Vehicle Test Development Times by 90 Percent; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 22C (2 EST.); 27/04/2018 – National Instruments Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 05/03/2018 National Instruments Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 26/04/2018 – Nl Declares Quarterly Dividend

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $228.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aerohive Networks Inc (NYSE:HIVE) by 121,251 shares to 136,352 shares, valued at $618,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI) by 7,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,487 shares, and cut its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSEMKT:PARR).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $88,565 activity.

Analysts await Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.42 EPS, down 15.14% or $0.61 from last year’s $4.03 per share. RGA’s profit will be $214.65M for 11.33 P/E if the $3.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual EPS reported by Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.32% EPS growth.

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb, which manages about $1386.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bj’s Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 166 shares to 716 shares, valued at $33.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Etf (VCR) by 12,719 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,197 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Wells Fargo Preferred Stock Etf (PSK).