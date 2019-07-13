Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Lowered Kar Auction Services (KAR) Holding; Atento S.A. Ordinary Shares (ATTO) Shorts Increased By 199.41%

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb decreased Kar Auction Services Inc (KAR) stake by 95.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb sold 9,630 shares as Kar Auction Services Inc (KAR)’s stock rose 0.93%. The Massmutual Trust Company Fsb holds 419 shares with $21.50 million value, down from 10,049 last quarter. Kar Auction Services Inc now has $3.31 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $24.84. About 2.92 million shares traded. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) has risen 1.46% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.97% the S&P500.

Atento S.A. Ordinary Shares (NYSE:ATTO) had an increase of 199.41% in short interest. ATTO’s SI was 101,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 199.41% from 33,900 shares previously. With 126,200 avg volume, 1 days are for Atento S.A. Ordinary Shares (NYSE:ATTO)’s short sellers to cover ATTO’s short positions. The SI to Atento S.A. Ordinary Shares’s float is 0.42%. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.43. About 55,065 shares traded. Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) has declined 53.94% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ATTO News: 07/05/2018 – ATENTO SA SEES FY 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWTH (CCY) OF 3% TO 6%; 22/03/2018 – Atento Recognized for Its Customer Experience Solutions in Mexico; 28/03/2018 – Atento’s End to End Digital Sales Solution Improves Sales Conversion and Drives Customer Experience while Lowering Cost of Sales; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ATENTO SA – SEES CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH OF 3% TO 6% AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN OF 11%-12% FOR FISCAL 2018; 19/03/2018 – Atento 4Q Loss/Shr 12c; 07/05/2018 – Atento 1Q Rev $490.4M; 19/03/2018 – ATENTO SA – QTRLY REV $478.3 MLN VS $442.0 MLN; 13/03/2018 Atento’s Solutions Based on Cognitive Technology Create a More Satisfactory and Efficient Customer Experience; 28/03/2018 – Atento’s End to End Digital Sales Solution Improves Sales Conversion and Drives Customer Experience while Lowering Cost of; 19/03/2018 – Atento 4Q Rev $478.3M

More notable recent Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Atento SA (ATTO) – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Atento Sets Date for Fiscal 2019 Second-Quarter Results – PRNewswire” published on July 12, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Atento’s Customer Experience Solutions Recognized in the LATAM Awards 2019 – PRNewswire” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACRX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “EDP Brazil, in cooperation with Atento, attained the 2019 Smart Customer Award for innovations in customer relationship management – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Atento (NYSE:ATTO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Atento had 7 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Barrington. Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares of ATTO in report on Wednesday, June 5 to “Equal-Weight” rating.

Atento S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company has market cap of $183.24 million. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm serves clients primarily in the telecommunications and financial services sectors; and in multi-sectors, including consumer goods, retail, public administration, healthcare, travel, and transportation and logistics, as well as technology and media.

Analysts await KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 2.44% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.82 per share. KAR’s profit will be $111.97M for 7.39 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by KAR Auction Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Shares of KAR Auction Services Are Moving on Friday – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why KAR Auction Services “Plummeted” 55.5% in June – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “KAR Announces SEC Declares IAA, Inc. Form 10 Effective – PRNewswire” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “TradeRev Integrates “Buy Now” and “Third Party Inspected” Features, Further Improves Dealer In-App End-to-End Experience – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Kar Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Kar Auction Services Inc had 7 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by SunTrust. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, February 20. Robert W. Baird maintained KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $56 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold KAR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 127.65 million shares or 0.00% more from 127.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Invsts reported 44,707 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Destination Wealth has 9 shares. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al accumulated 448,050 shares or 0.18% of the stock. 103 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt. Victory Capital Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 250,746 shares. Laurion Mgmt LP accumulated 37,441 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Management Inc has invested 0% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 8,528 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0% invested in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Federated Invsts Inc Pa reported 0% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Kj Harrison has invested 0.81% of its portfolio in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Renaissance Technologies Llc owns 158,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.05% in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR). Tower Limited Liability Company (Trc) stated it has 115 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb increased Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) stake by 240 shares to 280 valued at $14.87M in 2019Q1. It also upped Aon Plc Com Usd0.01 Cl A (NYSE:AON) stake by 41 shares and now owns 64 shares. Rlj Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) was raised too.