Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Lowered Franklin Resources (BEN) Holding by $16.90 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Shareholder Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has Lowered Stake

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb decreased its stake in Franklin Resources Inc (BEN) by 86.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb sold 510 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 78 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59M, down from 588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Franklin Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $26.28. About 2.22M shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Franklin Templeton sold 1.2 trln won of Korea T-bonds this wk; 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources 2Q Rev $1.62B; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A+’; 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES – FOLLOWING DEAL, RANDOM FOREST TEAM WILL JOIN FRANKLIN TEMPLETON FIXED INCOME GROUP INVESTMENT TEAM; 20/03/2018 – Franklin Templeton Acquires Data Science Investment Firm Random Forest Capital; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 03/04/2018 – HALCON RESOURCES HOLDER FRANKLIN RESOURCES REPORTS 6.8% STAKE; 11/04/2018 – Paulina Mejia Honored by Crain’s New York Business as one of the `Notable Women in Finance in NYC’; 16/05/2018 – Macron’s Reforms No Lure for Franklin Templeton After Italy Bet; 12/04/2018 – Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Addition to Stk Repurchase Program

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems (VAR) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 9,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 238,195 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.76 million, down from 247,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Varian Medical Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $105.93. About 366,012 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – AT THIS TIME, DIRECTORS OF CO CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT & RECOMMEND VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC’S SCHEME; 22/05/2018 – SRX SIRTEX RESPONDS TO VARIAN RELEASE ON CDH COMPETING BID; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.43 TO $4.53; 17/05/2018 – Varian Signs Training and Education Cooperation Agreement with Brazil Ministry of Health and Science and Technology; 20/04/2018 – VAR CALYPSO ANCHORED BEACON TRANSPONDER GETS FDA 510K CLEARANCE; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN 2Q REV. $730.0M, EST. $688.4M; 04/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N SAYS NOTES RECEIPT OF COMPETING BID BY SIRTEX; 07/05/2018 – VARIAN BUYS TAIWAN DISTRIBUTOR; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical Sees FY Revenue Up 6% to 9; 22/05/2018 – Varian Notifies Sirtex It Will Not Submit a Counterproposal to Competing Bid

Analysts await Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 13.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.79 per share. BEN’s profit will be $337.96M for 9.66 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Franklin Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.62% EPS growth.

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 4.31% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VAR’s profit will be $109.59M for 21.89 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% negative EPS growth.