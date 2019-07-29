Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Lifted Xylem Inc/Ny (XYL) Stake; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Price Rose While Jet Capital Investors LP Has Upped Position

Jet Capital Investors LP increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 199.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP bought 30,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 45,792 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08 million, up from 15,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $263.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $146.33. About 9.65 million shares traded or 4.96% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY WILL BE REQUIRED TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 29/05/2018 – Disney’s China Puzzle Unsolved as `Solo’ Film Flops (Correct); 18/05/2018 – Fast Company: Can Disney/Pixar find a #MeToo middle ground with a John Lasseter comeback?; 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 27/03/2018 – Italia Independent, The Walt Disney Company Sign Eyewear Licensing Deal; 23/03/2018 – Teamsters To Join Parade Calling For Living Wage At Disney; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on streaming in strategic restructuring; 29/05/2018 – ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELLED THE ‘ROSEANNE’ SHOW AFTER THE STAR’S ”ABHORRENT, REPUGNANT” TWEET- CNBC; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 23/05/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Confirms That It May Challenge Disney Over Fox: DealBook Briefing

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb increased its stake in Xylem Inc/Ny (XYL) by 48.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb bought 169 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 514 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.63M, up from 345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Xylem Inc/Ny for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $80.85. About 439,587 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 4.06% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.37% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 25/04/2018 – Xylem Brings Together Leading Water Industry Experts to Discuss Modernizing Water Infrastructure at May 17th Summit; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Adj EPS 51c

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55 billion and $489.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Siga Technologies Inc (SIGA) by 470,630 shares to 2.58M shares, valued at $15.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fed Nation Mor 8.25 Srs S Prf (FNMAS) by 2.45M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.42M shares, and cut its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Finance Counselors Inc has 0.64% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 4.41M are owned by California Pub Employees Retirement. Greenwood Capital Assoc Ltd stated it has 108,746 shares. Focused Wealth Management Inc invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.43% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 919,391 are owned by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has 0.2% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 103,842 shares. Hollencrest Cap holds 0.15% or 10,612 shares in its portfolio. Haverford owns 944,307 shares. Brandywine Glob Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 216,815 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Country Club Commerce Na reported 61,867 shares stake. Johnson Invest Counsel Inc holds 1.04% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 436,961 shares. Moreover, Tiemann Inv Advsrs Ltd Co has 0.42% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 4,929 shares. Twin Mngmt Inc stated it has 1.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kwmg Limited Liability Company has 299 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Ltd Limited Liability reported 108 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0.29% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 416,645 shares. Kames Public Llc reported 693,148 shares stake. Edge Wealth Mgmt Lc accumulated 0% or 40 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 46,445 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 3,187 shares. 4,345 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt. Appleton Inc Ma accumulated 56,659 shares. Ci Invs holds 35,200 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Psagot Inv House Ltd reported 16,000 shares. 5,160 were reported by Conestoga Cap Advsrs Ltd Com. First Citizens Bank And reported 12,018 shares. New England Mgmt reported 2,600 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.18% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 10,004 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $2.49 million activity.