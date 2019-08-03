Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Lifted Vmware (VMW) Stake By $114.08 Million; Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Lowered By $1.12 Million Its Sonoco Prods Co (SON) Stake

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased Sonoco Prods Co (SON) stake by 39.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt sold 18,300 shares as Sonoco Prods Co (SON)’s stock declined 4.27%. The Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 28,600 shares with $1.76M value, down from 46,900 last quarter. Sonoco Prods Co now has $5.95 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $59.43. About 431,441 shares traded or 2.37% up from the average. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 8.32% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 29/05/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – CONITEX SONOCO’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER MICHEL SCHMIDLIN AND MEMBERS OF HIS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP TEAM WILL REMAIN WITH SONOCO; 10/04/2018 – Sonoco ThermoSafe and Cathay Pacific Cargo Launch Global Partnership to Lease PharmaPort 360 Temperature Controlled Bulk Shippers; 22/03/2018 – Sonoco To Acquire Highland Packaging Solutions; 22/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $150 MLN IN CASH; 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – Sonoco at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – SONOCO UNIT, CATHAY PACIFIC CARGO IN GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP PACT; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – COMPANY RAISES FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 14/05/2018 – Sonoco’s New Digital Printing for Displays Offers Brands Quality, Agility; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sonoco Products Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SON)

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb increased Vmware Inc (VMW) stake by 4.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb acquired 632 shares as Vmware Inc (VMW)’s stock declined 13.82%. The Massmutual Trust Company Fsb holds 14,770 shares with $2.67 billion value, up from 14,138 last quarter. Vmware Inc now has $66.57B valuation. The stock decreased 8.30% or $14.72 during the last trading session, reaching $162.68. About 2.76M shares traded or 118.63% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 17/04/2018 – Terraform Enterprise Expands Private Install Environments to Include AWS, Azure, GCP, and VMware; 18/04/2018 – UBER SELECTS VMWARE’S ZANE ROWE AS CFO TO EXECUTE IPO PLANS – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 01/05/2018 – VMware Advances Networking for the Digital Era with the Virtual Cloud Network; 19/04/2018 – Uber picks VMware’s Zane Rowe as CFO – Bloomberg; 09/05/2018 – QuintessenceLabs qCrypt Achieves VMware Ready™ Status; 19/04/2018 – PE Hub: Uber picks VMware’s Zane Rowe as CFO: Bloomberg; 07/03/2018 – With VMware Cloud on AWS Certification, SHI Further Expands Cloud Competency; 06/03/2018 – VMWARE INC VMW.N : MAXIM RASIES TARGET PRICE TO $134 FROM $123; 17/04/2018 – Dell Technologies, which owns about 80 percent of VMware, is considering a reverse merger with the company; 03/05/2018 – Benu Networks’ Virtual Service Edge Platform Achieves VMware Ready Status

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb decreased Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) stake by 1,944 shares to 5,643 valued at $520.17M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) stake by 6 shares and now owns 80 shares. Ltc Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards & reported 0% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Catalyst Cap Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 114,000 shares. Psagot House reported 1,026 shares. Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Numerixs Technology owns 12,400 shares. Moreover, Jericho Capital Asset Lp has 8.04% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Gsa Capital Llp invested in 0.12% or 6,600 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has 208,781 shares. Tower Research Capital Limited (Trc) holds 0.08% or 7,405 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares reported 0.08% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). 2,438 were reported by Nuwave Management Llc. Utd Fincl Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 47,782 shares. Jag Capital Management Limited Liability Corp holds 117,195 shares. 4.71M were accumulated by Vanguard Grp Inc Incorporated.

Among 18 analysts covering VMware (NYSE:VMW), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. VMware had 32 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, March 1. The stock has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, March 6. Stifel Nicolaus maintained VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Oppenheimer. The stock of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Credit Suisse. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) on Friday, March 1 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, March 1. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Wedbush. Bank of America maintained the shares of VMW in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 25 investors sold SON shares while 102 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 72.30 million shares or 2.05% less from 73.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Partners Limited Com has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Stephens Ar, Arkansas-based fund reported 51,364 shares. Dupont Capital Corporation accumulated 5,860 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Trillium Asset Management invested in 0.12% or 39,783 shares. Brandywine Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) for 82,622 shares. Missouri-based Stifel Fin has invested 0.05% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Moreover, First Retail Bank Of Omaha has 0.19% invested in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). 74,042 are owned by Citigroup. 11,448 are held by Opus Capital Group Ltd Liability Corporation. 6,252 are held by Tctc Limited Liability. 60,469 are owned by Rowland Inv Counsel Adv. Moreover, Fincl Engines Advsr Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) for 15,073 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 0% or 19,333 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.02% or 34,874 shares. Pictet Asset accumulated 279,798 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) stake by 6,550 shares to 8,817 valued at $1.62 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) stake by 17,700 shares and now owns 182,187 shares. Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) was raised too.