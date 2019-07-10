Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Lifted Polaris Industries (PII) Holding by $20.43 Million; As Halliburton Co (HAL) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Nikko Asset Management Americas Lowered Its Holding by $375,753

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb increased its stake in Polaris Industries Inc (PII) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb bought 242 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,828 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $407.63 million, up from 4,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Polaris Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $82.39. About 717,333 shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 16.95% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 06/03/2018 – POLARIS INFRASTRUCTURE INC PIF.TO – QTRLY TOTAL EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE COMPANY $0.05; 02/04/2018 – POLARIS COMPLETES RESOLUTION WITH CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY COMMI; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Group Announces Treatment of First Patient in a Phase 2 Study of ADI-PEG 20 Plus Gemcitabine and Docetaxel for Soft Tissue Sarcoma; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Polaris Recalls RZR XP 1000 Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles (ROVs) Due to Fire Hazard; 24/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.16, REV VIEW $5.70 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Polaris Recalls Ranger XP Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert); 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Buying Boat Holdings In an All-Cash Transaction Valued at an NPV) of About $805M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Polaris Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PII); 13/04/2018 – Polaris Hosted ‘RANGER Country™ USA’ Celebration for Pinedale, Wyoming With Help From Country Music Superstar Jake Owen

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc sold 12,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 478,397 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.02M, down from 491,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $23.57. About 10.66M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: N. AMERICA SHALE OIL IS NO LONGER A SWING PRODUCER; 08/03/2018 PREMIER OIL: HALLIBURTON, DIAMOND DRILLING SIGNED SERVICE DEALS; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Declares Dividend of 18c; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SAYS PRESSURE IN THE INTERNATIONAL MARKET TO LEAD TO SIMILAR 2Q DRILLING AND EVALUATIONS MARGINS AND REVENUES; 14/03/2018 – Houston Corporate Campus on 48.9 acres Scheduled for Auction; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: SEES ‘REAL LIFT’ FOR ’19 INTL CASH FLOW, RETURNS; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: INTL ACTIVITY LOOKS TO BE UP ABOUT 5% IN 2018; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* w/@amir – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large cloud deals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82B and $3.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intellia Therapeutics Inc by 1.07M shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $18.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seres Therapeutics Inc by 815,234 shares in the quarter, for a total of 818,499 shares, and has risen its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Invs Comm accumulated 70,905 shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0.03% or 22,905 shares. Van Eck Assoc owns 4.73M shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. Sta Wealth Limited Liability Corp owns 15,212 shares. 115,814 are held by Massachusetts Fincl Services Com Ma. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 73,220 shares. 3,352 were accumulated by Toth Fincl Advisory. Covalent Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 233,000 shares or 13.01% of its portfolio. 238,233 are owned by Janney Capital Management Ltd Llc. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability stated it has 78,788 shares. Guardian Trust has 0.2% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Toronto Dominion Comml Bank has 0.05% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 1.11 million shares. Arcadia Invest Mngmt Corporation Mi stated it has 0.51% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Guggenheim Limited Liability Corp reported 143,714 shares. 451,300 are owned by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D.

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on July, 22 before the open. They expect $0.29 EPS, down 50.00% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.58 per share. HAL’s profit will be $253.46 million for 20.32 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.09% EPS growth.

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb, which manages about $1386.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 59 shares to 3 shares, valued at $217,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Small (VB) by 30 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,679 shares, and cut its stake in Sba Communications Corp.