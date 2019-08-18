Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Increased Stake in Waste Management (WM); Facebook (FB) Holder Act Ii Management LP Lowered Its Stake as Share Price Rose

Act Ii Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp sold 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 57,368 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56M, down from 59,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $524.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS UP TO 87M PEOPLE AFFECTED BY CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 04/04/2018 – InsideSources: Senate Minority Leader Zuck Schumer (D-Facebook); 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.5 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 02/04/2018 – Tim Cook says Facebook should have regulated itself, but it’s too late for that now:; 09/05/2018 – Facebook said David Marcus, the head of Messenger, is starting up a small blockchain group; 09/04/2018 – Kevin Roose: Scoop: Mark Zuckerberg personally emailed activists in Myanmar last week, after they accused him of inaction; 09/03/2018 – Sarah Frier: Facebook paid $30M-$35M for the rights, @soshnick; 04/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Facebook says tens of millions more people might have been exposed in the Cambridge Analytica; 01/05/2018 – US needs to catch up with Europe to regulate tech giants like Facebook, congressman says; 10/04/2018 – Senator Kennedy of Louisiana Facebook’s user agreement on Tuesday during a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees on Tuesday

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb increased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb bought 1,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 67,574 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.02 billion, up from 66,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $119.12. About 1.61M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Rev $3.51B; 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal; 19/03/2018 – WASTE MGMT BUYS ANDERSON RUBBISH DISPOSAL, MOORPARK RUBBISH; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 83C; 16/03/2018 – AUGEAN – DISPOSED OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TOTAL WASTE MANAGEMENT BROKER, AIS LIMITED TO REGEN DEVCO LIMITED, SUBSIDIARY OF REGEN HOLDINGS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 24/04/2018 – Global Food Waste Management Infused with Smart Waste Technologies Projected to Near $75 Billion by 2025; 07/03/2018 – Caltex: Chellew is Chairman of Cleanaway Waste Management

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb, which manages about $1386.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid (VOT) by 15,251 shares to 36,834 shares, valued at $5.26 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 18 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,439 shares, and cut its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The United Kingdom-based Mondrian Inv Limited has invested 0% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Putnam Invs has invested 0.08% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Psagot Inv House reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Mcf Advisors Limited Com accumulated 2,775 shares. Nomura Hldgs has 117,873 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Incorporated accumulated 3,138 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Wellington Shields And Ltd Liability has invested 0.55% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Hemenway Tru Ltd holds 61,710 shares. 10,664 are owned by Van Cleef Asset Managementinc. Gotham Asset Ltd reported 168,611 shares. Aperio Ltd Com holds 0.17% or 375,150 shares. Amica Mutual Ins Company, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 13,206 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 0% or 1.71M shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 285 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bartlett Limited Liability Company invested in 85,718 shares. Anchor Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Com invested 0.37% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bank Of Stockton has 5,311 shares. Altavista Wealth reported 29,776 shares or 1.76% of all its holdings. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt invested in 0.2% or 7,818 shares. Sageworth Trust Company holds 0% or 25 shares. Meridian Counsel invested in 3,020 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Limited Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Badgley Phelps Bell stated it has 105,156 shares. Nokota Management Lp reported 85,000 shares stake. Dock Street Asset Mgmt holds 3.54% or 62,177 shares. 64,816 are owned by Crystal Rock Cap Management. 35,630 were accumulated by Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation. 7,067 were accumulated by Gradient Investments Ltd Liability.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.67 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.