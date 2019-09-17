Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Increased Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding by $1.60 Million; Stock Declined; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Athena Capital Advisors Has Lifted Its Stake

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3103.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc bought 48,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 50,261 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.00M, up from 1,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $129.53. About 2.45M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE VELCADE SALES $313 MLN VS $280 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES; 16/03/2018 – Platinum Equity Submits Binding Offer to Acquire LifeScan From Johnson & Johnson; 05/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA ORDERED TO PAY $37 MLN IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC ON MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 15/05/2018 – State Street Adds Aptiv, Exits Zogenix, Cuts J&J: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Nutriband Inc. Announces the Appointment of Dr. Jeff Patrick as Chief Scientific Officer and to Head of Advisory Board; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B, EST. $81.19B

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 11.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb bought 28,144 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 277,322 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.84 million, up from 249,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $59.69. About 4.30 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 25/04/2018 – Dubai’s Delta Partners Hires Ex-Verizon Strategy Chief Chestnutt; 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTED SAVINGS FROM TAX REFORM WILL GENERATE A NET $3.5 BLN TO $4 BLN UPLIFT TO CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – ALL 6 SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS AT ANNUAL MEETING WERE DEFEATED; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series Season; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: DOJ is investigating AT&T, Verizon, and GSMA for possible collusion in thwarting eSIM technology that would; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon lndyCar Series Season; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Total Fios Rev Growth 1.9%; 13/03/2018 – “While it does not enjoy the scale economics of AT&T and Verizon, it enjoys the advantage of having the superior position of growth as it takes continuous share,” McCormack wrote; 12/05/2018 – Verizon customers can donate to support Hawaii disaster relief efforts with text-to-donate campaign

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Drexel Morgan And Commerce has invested 2.15% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Canal reported 3.21% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). New York-based Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Llc has invested 1.19% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Dakota Wealth reported 21,478 shares stake. Gradient Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.59% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 82,245 shares. First Fincl Bank accumulated 60,005 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Chem Commercial Bank has 1.83% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Victory Cap Incorporated has 0.15% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Walter Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv owns 3.11% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 50,713 shares. Maryland-based Sandy Spring Bankshares has invested 1.44% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Perigon Wealth Limited Liability Corporation has 1.3% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Great Lakes Advisors Limited Com invested in 0.17% or 57,019 shares. Community Bancorporation Na holds 75,657 shares or 2.03% of its portfolio. 1,650 are owned by Scholtz And Ltd. Moreover, Nuance Investments Ltd Liability has 1.32% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 224,711 shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “How Much Will It Cost Johnson & Johnson To Settle Most of Its Lawsuits? – Forbes” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Johnson & Johnson’s Dead Serious Opioid Issues – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Here’s How Rising Litigation Charges Are Impacting Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings – Forbes” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Itâ€™s Time to Short Johnson & Johnson Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10B and $442.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flexshares Tr (GUNR) by 63,362 shares to 174,158 shares, valued at $5.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWV) by 5,864 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,630 shares, and cut its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prio Wealth Partnership reported 22,690 shares. Cap Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 648 shares. 2.09 million were accumulated by Axa. Hanson And Doremus Inv Management has 84,801 shares. Terril Brothers Inc has 0.61% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 33,326 shares. 98,426 are owned by First Merchants Corporation. Charter Trust reported 95,926 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. 129,499 are owned by Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Llc. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Co holds 0.95% or 1.84 million shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Finance Limited Liability, a Missouri-based fund reported 7,504 shares. Iron Fincl Limited holds 0.52% or 9,359 shares in its portfolio. 12,000 were reported by Paw Capital. Covenant Multifamily Offices Lc holds 0.61% or 48,769 shares. Green Square Capital Limited reported 0.98% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Westport Asset holds 862 shares.

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb, which manages about $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Latin America 40 Etf (ILF) by 20,306 shares to 1,260 shares, valued at $43,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC) by 9,518 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 413 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon increases dividend for 13th consecutive year – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon unveils new Media Platform features at IBC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband Service Live in 13 NFL Stadiums – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: General Electric vs. Verizon – The Motley Fool” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon Portfolio: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 14, 2019.