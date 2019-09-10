Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Increased Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Position by $24.76 Million; Uss Investment Management LTD Increases Stake in Anglogold Ashanti LTD (AU)

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb bought 155 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 1,255 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200.47M, up from 1,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $4.7 during the last trading session, reaching $163.35. About 1.28M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – US private sector adds 204k jobs in April – ADP; 07/03/2018 MEDIA-France to go ahead with privatisation of ADP -BFM Business; 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw and Sachem Head Aren’t Working Together in ADP; 12/03/2018 – Paris airport operator to bid in Hokkaido privatization; 11/04/2018 – ADP Increases Cash Dividend; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – WINS A CONTRACT IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FOR THE DESIGN AND SUPERVISION OF THE EXTENSION OF SHARJAH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 07/03/2018 – Ingo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 16%-17%; 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP – MAJOR AGREEMENT WITH HACHETTE CANADA FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL ITS FRENCH-LANGUAGE TITLES IN CANADA; 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q REV. $3.7B, EST. $3.67B

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (AU) by 165.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 1.41 million shares as the company’s stock rose 47.07% . The institutional investor held 2.26M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.60 million, up from 850,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $19.82. About 3.36 million shares traded. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has risen 96.32% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AU News: 08/05/2018 – AngloGold Ashanti 1Q Gross Profit $233; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD SAYS VENKATAKRISHNAN TO STAY IN ROLE UNTIL AUG. 30; 11/05/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S SOLIDARITY TRADE UNION SEEKS ANNUAL WAGE HIKES IN GOLD SECTOR OF AT LEAST 10 PERCENT OVER THREE YEARS – DOCUMENT; 08/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD MET PRESIDENT KABANGE ON DRC MINING CODE; 08/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI – MINING OPERATORS AGREED TO CONTINUE DISCUSSIONS WITH GOVT ON ISSUES EXISTING IN AGREEMENT ONCE NEW MINING CODE HAS BEEN SIGNED; 18/04/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Limited Availability Of Annual B-BBEE Compliance Report; 25/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI INTERNATIONAL EXPLORATION HOLDINGS LIMITED ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF UNITS IN PURE GOLD MINING INC; 23/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD TO RESTRUCTURE SOUTH AFRICAN COST BASE; 23/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD – “SOUTH AFRICAN OPERATIONS CONTINUE TO FACE A MULTIPLICITY OF CHALLENGES”; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD CEO RESIGNS TO BECOME CEO OF VEDANTA RE

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb, which manages about $1386.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 161 shares to 7,413 shares, valued at $557.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 161 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,912 shares, and cut its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Techs invested 0.27% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Utah Retirement Sys holds 0.26% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 82,280 shares. Northwest Investment Counselors Limited Liability Com has invested 1.36% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Auxier Asset Mngmt stated it has 9,522 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.02% or 7,990 shares in its portfolio. Private Trust Na accumulated 10,310 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 55,595 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 0.64% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 21,800 shares. First Heartland Consultants Incorporated invested in 2,418 shares. Epoch Inv Ptnrs, a New York-based fund reported 155,913 shares. 209,600 are held by Mcdaniel Terry. 12,251 are held by Buckingham Asset Management Llc. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct holds 0.91% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 163,037 shares. Ballentine Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Horizon Invests Ltd has invested 0.04% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $8.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 1.50 million shares to 3.46M shares, valued at $167.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC) by 37,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,038 shares, and cut its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).

