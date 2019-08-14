Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Holds Holding in Wix.Com LTD (WIX); Central Securities (CET) Holder Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Has Cut Holding

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Central Securities Corp (CET) by 7.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc sold 36,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.70% . The institutional investor held 421,014 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.06M, down from 457,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Central Securities Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $760.66M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $29.85. About 7,949 shares traded. Central Securities Corp. (NYSEMKT:CET) has risen 13.53% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.53% the S&P500.

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb increased its stake in Wix.Com Ltd (WIX) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb bought 18 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 66 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.98 million, up from 48 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Wix.Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.28% or $6.42 during the last trading session, reaching $143.44. About 415,705 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2Q Rev $144M-$145M; 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.81, from 2 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 4 investors sold CET shares while 12 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 2.90 million shares or 2.68% more from 2.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Stifel Fincl Corp has 0% invested in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) for 29,290 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 23 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). Guggenheim Limited Liability owns 19,351 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Communication stated it has 33,333 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Com reported 364 shares stake. Park Avenue Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET). 9,490 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset. Round Table Services Lc owns 7,717 shares. Susquehanna Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership reported 23,223 shares. Landscape Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 7,534 shares. Zuckerman Invest Ltd has 38,925 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd holds 0% or 9,482 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Neville Rodie & Shaw has invested 0.08% in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET).

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74M and $272.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty All Star Growth Fund Inc (ASG) by 79,380 shares to 84,193 shares, valued at $468,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rivernorth Doubleline Strate by 42,696 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,628 shares, and has risen its stake in Nexpoint Credit Strategies Fund.

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb, which manages about $1386.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 243 shares to 6,188 shares, valued at $442.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway B Shares (BRKB) by 238 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,547 shares, and cut its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).