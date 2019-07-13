Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Has Upped Its Starbucks (SBUX) Holding; Siga Technologies (SIGA) Has 2.14 Sentiment

Siga Technologies Inc (SIGA) investors sentiment decreased to 2.14 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.11, from 2.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 62 hedge funds started new and increased equity positions, while 29 sold and decreased their positions in Siga Technologies Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 16.91 million shares, up from 16.47 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Siga Technologies Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 18 Increased: 28 New Position: 34.

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb increased Starbucks Corp (SBUX) stake by 8.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb acquired 10,291 shares as Starbucks Corp (SBUX)’s stock rose 10.28%. The Massmutual Trust Company Fsb holds 133,721 shares with $9.94B value, up from 123,430 last quarter. Starbucks Corp now has $108.73B valuation. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $89.77. About 4.84M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay $7.15 bln to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Enters Agreement With Starbucks for Consumer, Foodservice Products; 18/04/2018 – Zuckerberg should look to Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson on how to handle a crisis: Management guru; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS FOUNDER SAYS MILAN ROASTERY WILL OPEN IN SEPTEMBER; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS, NESTLE FORM GLOBAL COFFEE ALLIANCE TO ELEVATE,; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS CEO KEVIN JOHNSON SPEAKS AT INVESTOR DAY IN SHANGHAI; 30/05/2018 – Starbucks struggles to make amends in Philadelphia; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks COO Rosalind Gates Brewer to Deliver Commencement Address to the Spelman College Class of 2018; 18/05/2018 – More cities across the United States, including Seattle and Malibu, California, are banning the use of single-serve plastic food-service items like plates and straws, an issue McDonald’s and Starbucks will have to solve; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – New Zealand has enough of being left off the map

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $42.25 million activity. CULVER JOHN had sold 169,096 shares worth $11.64M. Another trade for 152,634 shares valued at $10.26M was sold by BURROWS CLIFFORD. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $3.46M was made by Varma Vivek C on Wednesday, February 6.

Among 12 analysts covering Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Starbucks had 17 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Monday, June 10. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, April 26. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, April 26 by Wedbush. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Oppenheimer. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, April 26. As per Monday, May 6, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $8500 target in Friday, April 26 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, April 26 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Monday, April 8.

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb decreased Heritage Financial Corp/Wa (NASDAQ:HFWA) stake by 65 shares to 120 valued at $3.62 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) stake by 6,983 shares and now owns 131 shares. Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Mgmt Limited Liability reported 1.29 million shares stake. Ironwood Investment Counsel Limited Company owns 21,629 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 384,279 shares. Goodwin Daniel L holds 0.12% or 3,500 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys has 3.14M shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 61,000 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Burns J W New York has 89,417 shares for 1.62% of their portfolio. M&T Comml Bank holds 0.12% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 308,165 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 0.86% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Caprock Group Inc invested in 0.28% or 19,195 shares. Riverpark Advsrs Limited Com holds 2.03% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 63,050 shares. 73,125 were reported by Rh Dinel Investment Counsel. Long Road Investment Counsel invested in 85,370 shares or 3.89% of the stock. Fcg Advsrs Ltd Liability Company owns 3,223 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 2.44 million shares.

Jet Capital Investors L P holds 3.17% of its portfolio in SIGA Technologies, Inc. for 2.58 million shares. Nantahala Capital Management Llc owns 1.80 million shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Zebra Capital Management Llc has 0.05% invested in the company for 16,222 shares. The Wisconsin-based Convergence Investment Partners Llc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Jump Trading Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 16,500 shares.

SIGA Technologies, Inc., a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security markets in the United States. The company has market cap of $471.26 million. The Company’s lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. It has a 1.09 P/E ratio.

