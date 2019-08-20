Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Has Upped Its Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) Stake by $7.92 Million; Share Value Rose; York Capital Management Global Advisors Stake In Red Hat (RHT) Was Upped

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 56.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc bought 152,079 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 422,395 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.17M, up from 270,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : JMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $140; 20/03/2018 – Trilio Joins Red Hat Connect for Technology Partner Program, Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenStack Platform; 19/04/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 24/05/2018 – Red Hat Certifies Multiple Ribbon Virtual Network Functions on Open Stack Platform 10; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $3.425 BLN TO $3.46 BLN; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR: Upgrade Reflects Red Hat’s Continued Strong Operating Performance Due to Shr Gains in the Server Operating System Market; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with UNICEF Innovation to Accelerate ‘Big Data’ for Social Good; 21/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $135; RATING OUTPERFORM; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Announces 2018 Women in Open Source Award Winners; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES RED HAT INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) by 63.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb bought 70 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 181 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.47M, up from 111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Fidelity National Information Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $139.54. About 1.21M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.14 TO $5.34, EST. $5.18; 22/03/2018 – Fidelity National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 09/04/2018 – FIS Named `Category Leader’ by Chartis for Hedge Fund Risk Management Technology and Data Integrity and Control; 09/03/2018 – FIS Wins Awards for Sales, Customer Service and Business Process Outsourcing; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL TARGETS 2021 EPS OF $7-$7.50: SLIDES; 16/03/2018 – FIS Recognized for Best-in-Class Wealth Management Outsourcing by Family Wealth Report Awards; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BBB’ Rating to Fidelity National Information Services’ Senior Notes; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.04-EPS $3.39

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $544,142 activity.

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb, which manages about $1386.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heritage Financial Corp/Wa (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 65 shares to 120 shares, valued at $3.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Mid (VOT) by 15,251 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,834 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Etf (VXUS).

