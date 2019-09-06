Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Has Trimmed Its Wr Grace & Co (GRA) Holding by $3.67 Million; Shares Declined; Prologis (PLD) Holding Maintained by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb decreased its stake in Wr Grace & Co (GRA) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb sold 47 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The institutional investor held 5,594 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $436.56M, down from 5,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Wr Grace & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $70.32. About 125,881 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.85 – $3.95; 09/03/2018 Highly rated borrowers drive leveraged loan pricing lower; 09/05/2018 – WR Grace: Shlomo Yanai Elected as an Independent Director; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.85-Adj EPS $3.95; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Raises Full-Year 2018 Sales, Earnings Guidance; 09/05/2018 – W.R. Grace Board Designates Hudson La Force to Succeed Fred Festa as CEO; 09/05/2018 – Grace Board Elects Yanai Independent Director; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace 1Q Net $43.4M; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Now Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 5%-7%; Had Seen 4%-6%; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE SPOKESMAN COMMENTS IN EMAIL TO BLOOMBERG

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 26.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought 8,486 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 40,921 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, up from 32,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $84.28. About 802,349 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Net $367.4M; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Revised to Positive; 05/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – PROLOGIS WILL RETAIN ITS 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN NPR; 29/04/2018 – Prologis To Acquire DCT Industrial Trust For $8.4 Billion; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 Core FFO View to $2.95-$3.01/Share; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc; 30/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Prologis Rtgs Unafctd By DCT Industrial Aqstn; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Transaction Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q EPS 68c; 27/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $67

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, down 17.12% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.11 per share. GRA’s profit will be $61.40 million for 19.11 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by W. R. Grace & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.69% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold GRA shares while 71 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.65 million shares or 2.24% less from 57.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb, which manages about $1386.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Markets Etf (IEMG) by 8,093 shares to 81,935 shares, valued at $4.24 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 1,032 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,025 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $15.32 million activity. The insider La Force Andrew Hudson III bought 4,000 shares worth $276,160. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $68,210 was bought by Dockman William C..

