Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Has Raised Us Bancorp (USB) Holding; Riverhead Capital Management Has Boosted Aes Corp/Va (AES) Holding By $1.83 Million

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb increased Us Bancorp (USB) stake by 5.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb acquired 6,119 shares as Us Bancorp (USB)’s stock rose 7.61%. The Massmutual Trust Company Fsb holds 114,378 shares with $5.51 billion value, up from 108,259 last quarter. Us Bancorp now has $81.75B valuation. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $52.69. About 4.22 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hills Bank & Tru Commerce holds 0.91% or 70,512 shares in its portfolio. Conning has 736,987 shares. Dakota Wealth Management owns 6,011 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Broadview Ltd holds 0.1% or 7,500 shares. Waverton Investment Mgmt Ltd reported 16,682 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Colony Grp Incorporated Ltd has invested 0.04% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Van Eck Associates, a New York-based fund reported 94,118 shares. Btr Capital Mngmt Inc, California-based fund reported 8,000 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Llc Oh reported 0.46% stake. Brandywine Invest Mngmt Llc has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Pitcairn holds 0.07% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 12,608 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.26% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 126,661 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt owns 186 shares. Delphi Mgmt Ma invested in 1.48% or 33,055 shares. The Delaware-based Reliance Tru Of Delaware has invested 0.35% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Among 5 analysts covering U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. U.S. Bancorp has $62 highest and $52.5000 lowest target. $57.80’s average target is 9.70% above currents $52.69 stock price. U.S. Bancorp had 9 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, July 18 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of USB in report on Wednesday, July 31 to “Neutral” rating. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research. On Tuesday, July 9 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Underweight”. Bank of America upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, July 18 report. The stock of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer.

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb decreased Actuant Corp (NYSE:ATU) stake by 129 shares to 11,242 valued at $273.97M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) stake by 2,382 shares and now owns 12,060 shares. Ishares Msci Japan Etf was reduced too.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased Colgate (NYSE:CL) stake by 6,623 shares to 21,600 valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) stake by 3,200 shares and now owns 2,200 shares. Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) was reduced too.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $41.58 million activity. UBBEN JEFFREY W also bought $41.58 million worth of The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) on Thursday, May 9.