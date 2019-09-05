Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Has Raised Position in Digital Realty Trust (DLR); Provident Trust Co Raised Its Position in Costco Whsl New Com (COST) as Stock Rose

Provident Trust Co increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (COST) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Trust Co bought 6,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 667,521 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161.63M, up from 660,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Trust Co who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $298.86. About 775,934 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 30/05/2018 – Costco Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Jun. 7; 20/04/2018 – DJ Costco Wholesale Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COST); 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline; 24/04/2018 – Costco Increases Dividend To 57 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q REV. $33.00B, EST. $32.75B; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Health Care Value and Innovation; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 15/05/2018 – BHAKTI Launches New lced Chai Beverages

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) by 85.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb bought 1,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 2,310 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274.89M, up from 1,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Digital Realty Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $125.75. About 256,302 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500.

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb, which manages about $1386.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Appian Corp by 251 shares to 294 shares, valued at $10.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,303 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P Mid (IJJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning invested in 0.01% or 12,111 shares. American Ser Incorporated has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Goelzer Inv Mngmt Inc reported 0.57% stake. 80,798 were accumulated by Kbc Group Inc Nv. Spectrum Management Grp Incorporated has invested 0.68% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 2.23M shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt accumulated 2.46M shares. 179,348 are owned by Avalon Advsr Limited Co. Telos Capital stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). New England And Mgmt has invested 0.23% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Macquarie Gp Limited owns 149,328 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.12% or 114,403 shares in its portfolio. City Communications accumulated 186 shares. Legg Mason holds 330 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quadrant Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability, New Jersey-based fund reported 13,824 shares. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership accumulated 6,388 shares. Zeke Capital Advsr Limited Liability Com has 0.35% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Tiverton Asset Management Llc reported 62,350 shares stake. 25,767 were reported by Jacobson Schmitt Limited Liability. Massachusetts Financial Ma has invested 0.29% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Norris Perne & French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi invested in 72,752 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 62,749 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Trust Of Vermont holds 0.89% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 42,500 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Fishman Jay A Mi reported 13,305 shares. Epoch Prtnrs reported 1.4% stake. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Commerce Ltd reported 65,192 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 1,657 shares. First Tru Advsrs Lp accumulated 234,893 shares.

