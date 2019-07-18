Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Has Raised Its Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Holding by $10.14 Million; Twin Capital Management Maintains Position in Stanley Black & Decker Com (SWK)

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 147.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb bought 53 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 89 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.03M, up from 36 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $193.07. About 452,411 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING HIGHER END OF 2018 SALES OUTLOOK RANGE OF $3.5 BLN TO $3.9 BLN; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT THVT FY UNDERLYING SALES GROWTH RATE TO BE AT HIGHER END OF 11 PCT TO 15 PCT; 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT

Twin Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com (SWK) by 20.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc bought 4,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 25,510 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, up from 21,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $142.91. About 270,039 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has declined 5.84% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Net $170.6M; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Income Down, Lowers 2018 EPS Outlook; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER REAFFIRMS ADJ EPS FORECAST; 15/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 09/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Trading Activity Rises to Triple Average; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFS STANLEY BLACK & DECKER’S IDR AT ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 15/03/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N : MELIUS RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY-ACCUMULATE FROM OVERWEIGHT; 28/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Supports Wounded Warrior Project; 26/04/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 06/03/2018 Vidmar Launches First 12 Gauge Steel All-Welded Heavy Duty Cabinets

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman has 0% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers has 0.01% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Victory Mgmt has 31,805 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 15,172 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 3,130 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama has 70,477 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Creative Planning invested in 22,024 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Co Ma reported 7.20M shares. Coastline Com has invested 0.36% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability owns 3.48M shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Dnb Asset As owns 29,829 shares. Massachusetts-based Weiss Asset LP has invested 0.02% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Shine Investment Advisory Inc reported 47 shares. Richard Bernstein Limited Liability Corporation reported 40,330 shares. 835,461 were reported by Eaton Vance.

More notable recent Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:SWK) 11% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stanley Black & Decker: There Are Concerns, But Potential For Upside Remains – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Expected Dividend Increases In July 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Stanley Black & Decker Stock a Buy for 2019? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: January 03, 2019.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $71,212 activity.

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03 million and $2.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mfc Vanguard Index Funds S&P 5 (VOO) by 3,495 shares to 53,050 shares, valued at $13.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 52,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 252,279 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).