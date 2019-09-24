Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Has Lowered Its Oracle (ORCL) Stake; Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Upped Goldman Sachs Group Com (GS) Holding By $1.95 Million

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb decreased Oracle Corp (ORCL) stake by 51.93% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb sold 24,618 shares as Oracle Corp (ORCL)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Massmutual Trust Company Fsb holds 22,792 shares with $1.30 million value, down from 47,410 last quarter. Oracle Corp now has $177.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $53.35. About 12.18 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 72C; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of Oracle Cloud Specialist Certus Solutions; 19/04/2018 – WANdisco Fusion 2.11 now certified to run on Cloudera 5; 22/03/2018 – More Than 60% of Drug Safety Experts Plan To Use Al to Improve the Speed and Security of Adverse Event Case Processing; 07/05/2018 – Organizations Worldwide Turn to Oracle Cloud to Fuel their Modernization Efforts; 28/04/2018 – OpenSource: Running the Vordel XML Gateway on Oracle VM; 19/03/2018 – Oracle’s Cloud-Computing Sales Climb; 08/03/2018 – Buying Oracle, Cypress, Walmart, Shake Shack — Barrons.com; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Expects to More Than Double Size of SaaS Business ‘Very Quickly’; 07/05/2018 – Oracle Rolling Out Blockchain Products as Soon as This Month

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com (GS) stake by 37.44% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc acquired 9,535 shares as Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com (GS)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc holds 35,004 shares with $7.16 million value, up from 25,469 last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com now has $74.70 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.67% or $5.71 during the last trading session, reaching $207.75. About 2.81 million shares traded or 24.44% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 15/05/2018 – COMSTOCK METALS LTD CSL.V -STEVEN H. GOLDMAN AS INTERIM PRESIDENT AND CEO; 07/03/2018 – EU to propose limited market access for British-based banks – Bloomberg; 08/03/2018 – PE Hub: Goldman is said to spend $100 mln on Clarity Money; 03/04/2018 – EQUITY INTERNATIONAL, GOLDMAN SACHS MERCHANT BANKING DIVISION, CENTAURUS CAPITAL ANNOUNCE FORMATION & $300 MLN INVESTMENT OF ARG REALTY GROUP; 12/03/2018 – A Goldman Exec Picks His Favorite New York Dining Spots; 01/04/2018 – Tigermed-backed Frontage Laboratories hires Goldman Sachs, BoAML for 3Q Hong Kong IPO – sources [18:25 BST01 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 15/05/2018 – Mallinckrodt Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Nears $1 Billion of Consumer Relief Under Mortgage Settlements — Monitor; 15/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Goldman Sachs EUR Benchmark 10Y MS +105 +/-5; 13/03/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +2.8% On Year

Among 3 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Goldman Sachs Group has $312 highest and $218 lowest target. $253.75’s average target is 22.14% above currents $207.75 stock price. Goldman Sachs Group had 6 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 16 with “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, April 16.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased Norfolk Southern Corp Com (NYSE:NSC) stake by 8,977 shares to 70,986 valued at $14.15M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) stake by 13,815 shares and now owns 54,761 shares. Newmarket Corp Com (NYSE:NEU) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Tennessee-based First Mercantile Tru has invested 0.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Factory Mutual Ins holds 1% or 407,100 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys holds 0.29% or 15,845 shares. South Dakota Council reported 0.44% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Cleararc Capital, a Ohio-based fund reported 4,634 shares. 5,851 were accumulated by Freestone Capital Limited Liability Company. D L Carlson Inv Group Inc has invested 0.99% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Sterling Mngmt Inc stated it has 13,271 shares or 2.1% of all its holdings. Campbell Newman Asset holds 0.1% or 3,280 shares in its portfolio. Acg Wealth holds 0.04% or 1,288 shares. Adage Cap Prns Gp Limited Liability invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 0.04% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 31,370 shares. Glenmede Na reported 29,651 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Wellington Shields & Company Ltd Liability has invested 0.16% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru reported 1.47M shares or 0.27% of all its holdings.

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb increased Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) stake by 13,187 shares to 25,247 valued at $2.35M in 2019Q2. It also upped Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) stake by 2,653 shares and now owns 31,017 shares. Merit Medical Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI) was raised too.

Among 12 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Oracle has $66 highest and $50 lowest target. $59.42’s average target is 11.38% above currents $53.35 stock price. Oracle had 23 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Hold” on Thursday, June 20. Wells Fargo maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Thursday, June 20. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $65 target. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of ORCL in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, May 21 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, September 12. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold”. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, June 20 by J.P. Morgan. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, September 12 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, June 20.