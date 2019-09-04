Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Has Cut Its Stake in Ptc (PTC) by $179.20 Million; Burgundy Asset Management LTD Has Raised Holding in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. (HMHC)

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 25.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb sold 1,944 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The institutional investor held 5,643 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $520.17M, down from 7,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $63.51. About 1.23M shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS SAYS PANKAJ GOEL TO ACT AS CFO; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 643.7M RUPEES, EST. 667.0M; 30/03/2018 – The Wrap: Even PTC Likes `Roseanne’ Now: `Seems Like a Winning Formula,’ Group President Says; 14/03/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $78; 08/05/2018 – LiveWorx 18 to Showcase Tech Industry Luminaries; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgns JPM Chase Cm Mtg Sec Trst 2018-PTC Cts Prelim Rtgs; 17/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from PTC India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees 3Q Adj EPS 30c-Adj EPS 34c; 18/04/2018 – PTC 2Q Rev $307.9M; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. (HMHC) by 1.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd bought 87,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.79% . The institutional investor held 5.98M shares of the books company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.44 million, up from 5.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $706.49M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $5.8. About 228,646 shares traded. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) has declined 8.59% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HMHC News: 17/05/2018 – Digital Marketing Agency, Pyxl, Hires Former CEO of Lonely Planet and Forbes 30 Under 30 Honoree, Daniel Houghton, as CEO; 04/04/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and Renaissance Forge Exclusive Strategic Partnership Bringing Together Deep Data Analytics, Assessme; 23/04/2018 – DJ Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HMHC); 24/04/2018 – Jumpstart and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Partner to Promote Early Literacy Through Jumpstart’s Read for the Record®; 08/03/2018 – S&P: Houghton Rating Reflects Track Record of Negative Free Operating Cash Flow; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO. TO RATING ‘B-‘ FROM ‘B’; 03/05/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt 1Q Loss $101M; 05/03/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Appoints Jean S. Desravines to Bd of Directors; 10/04/2018 – Return to Middle-Earth for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt; 03/05/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt 1Q Operating Loss $87 Million

Analysts await PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 12.50% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.24 per share. PTC’s profit will be $31.10 million for 58.81 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by PTC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

