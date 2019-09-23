Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Has Cut Its Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX) Holding; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering SPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC)

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb decreased Marketaxess Holdings Inc (MKTX) stake by 23.49% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb sold 2,359 shares as Marketaxess Holdings Inc (MKTX)’s stock rose 19.50%. The Massmutual Trust Company Fsb holds 7,685 shares with $2.47 million value, down from 10,044 last quarter. Marketaxess Holdings Inc now has $12.67 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $335.55. About 688,372 shares traded or 40.57% up from the average. MarketAxeS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 75.35% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 75.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH LIQUID PRODUCTS VOLUME $5.5B :MKTX US; 06/04/2018 – MarketAxess Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q Rev $114.7M; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH OTHER CREDIT VOLUME $60.2B :MKTX US; 04/05/2018 – Investing.com: MarketAxess allows Pimco to trade by its own rules; 12/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC MKTX.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $220 FROM $215; 09/04/2018 – Russia’s Rusal debt removed from MarketAxess bond trading platform; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q Net $47.9M; 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess to Participate in Sandler O’Neill + Partners, LP Global Exchange and Brokerage Conference; 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess Short-Interest Ratio Rises 43% to 14 Days

Among 2 analysts covering SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SPS Commerce has $11500 highest and $6000 lowest target. $78.33’s average target is 62.95% above currents $48.07 stock price. SPS Commerce had 5 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, August 28 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, September 4 by Oppenheimer. See SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold SPS Commerce, Inc. shares while 58 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 16.78 million shares or 2.37% more from 16.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rothschild & Asset Mgmt Us Incorporated accumulated 419,986 shares. Sei Invests Com reported 0.05% stake. Fund, France-based fund reported 10,400 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated owns 9 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Boston Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 0.15% invested in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Laurion Management Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 4,200 shares. Amp Capital Investors Limited owns 3,661 shares. Riverhead Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) or 3,785 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Com (Trc) accumulated 38 shares. Moreover, Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Stephens Ar reported 1,054 shares. Pennsylvania-based Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.05% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Hillsdale Investment Inc stated it has 28,600 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc owns 11,039 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.74 billion. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud product suite that enhances the way suppliers, retailers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders. It has a 55.7 P/E ratio. The firm offers Trading Partner Fulfillment solution, which provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organizationÂ’s existing trading partner electronic communication infrastructure; Trading Partner Analytics solution that comprises data analytics applications to enhance visibility and analysis of clients supply chains; and Trading Partner Assortment solution to manage individual attributes associated with each item a retailer or supplier sells.

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb increased Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 340 shares to 13,364 valued at $25.31M in 2019Q2. It also upped Vanguard Mid (VOE) stake by 3,640 shares and now owns 48,976 shares. Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) was raised too.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $358,490 activity. Prager Richard Leon had bought 1,000 shares worth $358,490 on Thursday, August 15.

Analysts await MarketAxeS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 19.61% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.02 per share. MKTX’s profit will be $46.06M for 68.76 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by MarketAxeS Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.94% negative EPS growth.