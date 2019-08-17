Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Has Cut By $42.84 Million Its Deere & Co (DE) Stake; Profile of 0 Analysts Covering Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC)

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb decreased Deere & Co (DE) stake by 8.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb sold 268 shares as Deere & Co (DE)’s stock rose 0.67%. The Massmutual Trust Company Fsb holds 2,937 shares with $469.45 million value, down from 3,205 last quarter. Deere & Co now has $47.31 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.84% or $5.52 during the last trading session, reaching $149.23. About 3.49M shares traded or 58.00% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – DEERE RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES IN APRIL 2018 WERE UP MORE THAN INDUSTRY; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Construction, Forestry Equipment Sales Up About 83%; 04/04/2018 – Deere says assessing impact of Beíjing’s new tariffs; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 04/04/2018 – Caterpillar Beating Deere Shows China Has Farming in Cross-Hairs; 28/03/2018 – The tariff-plagued Deere is a long-term play, argues @JimCramer; 18/05/2018 – Deere’s ‘Messy Quarter’ Is Out of the Way Says Blair Analyst (Video); 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.50, REV VIEW $33.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – DEERE CEO: AGRICUTURE FUNDAMENTALS BETTER THAN 12 MONTHS AGO; 20/03/2018 – Deere Is Concerned About Retaliation Against U.S. Agriculture

Among 4 analysts covering Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Santander Consumer USA has $2600 highest and $23 lowest target. $24.25’s average target is -7.76% below currents $26.29 stock price. Santander Consumer USA had 10 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, April 16. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, July 25 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating by PiperJaffray given on Monday, April 22. See Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ruffer Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Bank Of Mellon holds 0.15% or 3.38 million shares. Comerica Bankshares has invested 0.08% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Us National Bank De has 0.15% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 321,333 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5,574 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 41 are held by Hudock Capital Gp Ltd Liability. 7,397 are owned by First Bancorp Of Omaha. Valley Advisers accumulated 0.07% or 1,629 shares. Kanawha Cap Management Limited accumulated 20,413 shares. Wagner Bowman Management reported 2,783 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Chemung Canal Tru Communication has invested 1.04% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Pacific reported 8,132 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns owns 18,318 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Hutchinson Capital Ca owns 3,368 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. 155 are held by Community Bancorp Na.

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb increased Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) stake by 1,032 shares to 11,025 valued at $1.44 billion in 2019Q1. It also upped Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) stake by 1,000 shares and now owns 7,687 shares. Zions Bancorp Na (NASDAQ:ZION) was raised too.

Among 13 analysts covering Deere (NYSE:DE), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Deere has $209 highest and $13200 lowest target. $171.62’s average target is 15.00% above currents $149.23 stock price. Deere had 23 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral” on Monday, May 13. As per Monday, May 20, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, May 20 by Deutsche Bank. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, July 10 by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $15800 target in Monday, May 20 report. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, May 14 by JP Morgan. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies on Monday, June 24 to “Buy”. As per Monday, July 1, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, May 23. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. shares while 72 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 105.84 million shares or 4.39% less from 110.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Management Lp has 2.82 million shares. Westpac Corp, Australia-based fund reported 35,550 shares. Us National Bank De stated it has 0% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Numerixs Investment Technologies has invested 0% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Charles Schwab Inv reported 603,550 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Leuthold Gp Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.47% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Com accumulated 0% or 67,300 shares. Sei Com has invested 0% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Blackrock Inc, a New York-based fund reported 5.16 million shares. Earnest Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Corporation has 0.11% invested in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) for 781,286 shares. Denali Advisors Lc reported 2.32% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Amer Gp has 0% invested in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Catalyst Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 506 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) for 120,459 shares.

