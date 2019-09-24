Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Has Boosted Its Starbucks (SBUX) Stake; Ngam Advisors LP Has Lowered Its Badger Meter (BMI) Stake

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb increased Starbucks Corp (SBUX) stake by 4.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb acquired 6,020 shares as Starbucks Corp (SBUX)’s stock rose 22.15%. The Massmutual Trust Company Fsb holds 139,741 shares with $11.71M value, up from 133,721 last quarter. Starbucks Corp now has $107.63 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $89.92. About 4.98 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks forced to put cancer warning on products; 02/05/2018 – Paul Farhi: Appears it wasn’t about the money: Breaking–Two black men arrested at Starbucks settle with Philadelphia for $1 ea; 30/05/2018 – Starbucks Faces Long Road in Racism Fight After Massive Training; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 02/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS IT SETTLED WITH DONTE ROBINSON & RASHON NELSON; 16/04/2018 – The Latest: Starbucks CEO hopes to meet with arrested men; 25/04/2018 – New York Post: NYPD sergeant blames beatdown on Starbucks feeding homeless; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Starbucks closing stores for anti-bias training; 19/03/2018 – Seattle Mayor Durkan, Amazon, Starbucks, Zillow and others convene to talk solutions to homelessness as part of United Way’s Community Resource Exchange; 12/03/2018 – STARBUCKS TO LICENSE RETAILS OPS IN BRAZIL TO SOUTHROCK

Ngam Advisors Lp decreased Badger Meter Inc (BMI) stake by 40.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ngam Advisors Lp sold 75,340 shares as Badger Meter Inc (BMI)’s stock declined 4.00%. The Ngam Advisors Lp holds 108,465 shares with $6.47 million value, down from 183,805 last quarter. Badger Meter Inc now has $1.56 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $53.54. About 241,028 shares traded or 49.19% up from the average. Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) has risen 6.24% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMI News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Badger Meter Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMI); 02/04/2018 – BADGER METER IN PACT TO BUY INNOVATIVE METERING SOLUTIONS; 12/03/2018 – Apollo Endosurgery Announces Conclusion of LAP-BAND® Low BMI Post-Approval Study; 08/05/2018 – ARGENTINE PESO TO LIKELY STABILIZE IN DAYS: BMI RESEARCH; 13/03/2018 – Badger Meter Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 08/05/2018 – Global Smart Weight, Body Composition, and BMI Scales Market – Growth Opportunities and Forecastl Technavio; 09/04/2018 – BMI To Honor Legendary Film Composer John Williams With A Special Award Bearing His Name At The 34th Annual BMI Film, TV & Visu; 02/05/2018 – BMI SEES DOWNSIDE RISKS TO COPPER FORECAST ON DELICATE ECONOMY; 27/04/2018 – Badger Meter Promotes Kenneth Bockhorst to President; Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – BADGER METER PROMOTES KENNETH BOCKHORST TO PRESIDENT; DECLARES

Ngam Advisors Lp increased Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) stake by 15,043 shares to 141,011 valued at $7.16M in 2019Q2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.64, from 1.55 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 8.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.46 per share. BMI’s profit will be $12.23 million for 31.87 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Badger Meter, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

Among 17 analysts covering Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Starbucks has $11000 highest and $7000 lowest target. $90.18’s average target is 0.29% above currents $89.92 stock price. Starbucks had 24 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, April 26 by BMO Capital Markets. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $8200 target in Monday, June 10 report. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 26. Bank of America maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Friday, April 26 with “Buy” rating. Stephens maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $7200 target in Friday, April 26 report. Citigroup maintained the shares of SBUX in report on Monday, May 6 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Friday, July 26 with “Outperform”. The company was downgraded on Monday, April 8 by UBS. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, April 26 by Barclays Capital. Stephens maintained the shares of SBUX in report on Friday, July 26 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb decreased Lowe's Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) stake by 16,918 shares to 69,010 valued at $6.96 million in 2019Q2.

