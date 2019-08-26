Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Decreased Holding in Goldcorp (GG) by $23.97 Million; Jhl Capital Group Has Upped Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Holding by $47.12 Million

Jhl Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 33.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jhl Capital Group Llc bought 168,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 666,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186.39 million, up from 497,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jhl Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.84% or $10.75 during the last trading session, reaching $211.4. About 8.56 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 04/04/2018 – A US-China trade war could threaten Tesla most among automakers; 22/03/2018 – China blames U.S. for staggering trade surplus as tariffs loom; 21/05/2018 – Tesla’s Model 3 review falls short of Consumer Reports endorsement; 21/03/2018 – TESLA SAYS CONFIRMS SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ELON MUSK’S COMPENSATION PLAN; 12/05/2018 – resx18: $TSLA – Tesla Executive Leaves for Alphabet Self-Driving-Car Unit Waymo, Sources Say — Update; 05/04/2018 – FIRE AT TESLA PLANT TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED PRODUCTION TUES: CNBC; 28/03/2018 – Correction to ‘Tesla Bonds Reach New Low’; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s: Outlook Reflects Likelihood Tesla Will Have to Undertake a Large, Near-Term Cap Raise to Refund Maturing Obligations and Avoid a Liquidity Short-fall; 08/03/2018 – Tesla says Chief Accounting Officer Branderiz left for personal reasons; 10/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs cuts Tesla price target, predicts Model 3 disappointments and capital raise

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $25.31 million activity. Another trade for 360 shares valued at $79,816 was made by Wilson-Thompson Kathleen on Wednesday, August 14. Musk Elon bought $25.00M worth of stock or 102,880 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4.