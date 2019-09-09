Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Cut Dte Energy Co (DTE) Position by $20.08 Million; Citigroup (C) Holder Gendell Jeffrey L Has Boosted Position

Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 186.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L bought 340,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 523,543 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.58M, up from 182,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 10.48M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 22/03/2018 – JUST IN: Citigroup sets restrictions on gun sales by business partners – New York Times; 18/05/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY INC LOXO.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $178 FROM $151; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – ANNOUNCES A NEW U.S. COMMERCIAL FIREARMS POLICY; 01/05/2018 – MUBADALA SAID TO PICK BOFA, CITI, MS, SANTANDER FOR CEPSA IPO; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP’S BIRD SAYS WILL AVOID OFFERING HIGH RATES ON DEPOSITS TO MARKET NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS; 21/05/2018 – YY Announces the Appointment of the Successor Depositary Bank for its Sponsored ADR Program; 05/03/2018 – EastGroup Properties Announces Presentation At Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 12/03/2018 – Citigroup’s lead bank analyst bids farewell to firm; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO JOHN GERSPACH SAYS STANDING BY TARGETS FOR EFFICIENCY RATIO IN 2020 IN LOW 50’S

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb decreased its stake in Dte Energy Co (DTE) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb sold 161 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 8,912 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 billion, down from 9,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Dte Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $128.88. About 1.09 million shares traded or 25.49% up from the average. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 17.93% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – FIRST QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS OF $361 MILLION, OR $2.00 PER DILUTED SHARE; 09/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO SAYS REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE OF $5.57-$5.99 PER SHARE – SEC FILING; 30/03/2018 – DTE Energy to double renewable energy capacity by early 2020s; 27/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: MPSC approves DTE’s St. Clair County natural gas plant proposal; 07/05/2018 – DTE ENERGY, ROXBURY GROUP TO DEVELOP FORMER MICHCON SITE; 27/04/2018 – DTE: BREAKING: In a 3-0 vote, the Michigan Public Service Commission has approved an order granting DTE permission to build its controversial $1B natural gas plant in St. Clair County. – ! $DTE; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – REAFFIRMS 2018 OPERATING EPS GUIDANCE OF $5.57 – $5.99; 30/03/2018 – DTE Energy Submits 2018 Renewable Energy Plan to Michigan Regulators; 04/05/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE OF $5.57-$5.99 PER SHARE; 15/04/2018 – Storms unleash tornadoes in U.S. east, record snow in Midwest

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb, which manages about $1386.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 167 shares to 634 shares, valued at $20.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Indexiq Etf Trust (QAI) by 270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,105 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Analysts await DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.04 EPS, down 4.23% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.13 per share. DTE’s profit will be $376.20 million for 15.79 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by DTE Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 106.06% EPS growth.

Gendell Jeffrey L, which manages about $721.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ies Hldgs Inc by 218,732 shares to 12.10 million shares, valued at $215.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,500 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Fst Prods Inc (NASDAQ:UFPI).

