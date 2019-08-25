Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Cut By $60.58 Million Its Ford Motor Co (F) Stake; Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Lifted Nextera Energy (NEE) Stake

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) stake by 105.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc acquired 4,610 shares as Nextera Energy Inc (NEE)’s stock rose 7.19%. The Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc holds 8,989 shares with $1.74 million value, up from 4,379 last quarter. Nextera Energy Inc now has $106.31 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $221.9. About 2.62M shares traded or 51.03% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO- GULF POWER SPA PROVIDES UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER CERTAIN SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, PURCHASER TO PAY CO FEE OF $100 MLN/$200 MLN; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $582.3 MLN; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy: GAAP Results Reflect Gains From Deconsolidation of NextEra Energy Partners, LP from NextEra Energy’s Financial Statements; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 19/04/2018 – NEXTERA CUTS POINT BEACH 1 REACTOR TO 99% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RATINGS FOR NEXTERA, FPL; OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.73 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC SAYS THAT IT IS COUNTERPARTY TO A MAJOR SUPPLY AGREEMENT THAT WAS ANNOUNCED BY JINKOSOLAR IN JANUARY; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co To Sell Gulf Power Co, Florida City Gas, Entities Holding Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Oleander and Plant Stanton to NextEra Energy for $6.475B

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb decreased Ford Motor Co (F) stake by 34.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb sold 6,900 shares as Ford Motor Co (F)’s stock declined 7.48%. The Massmutual Trust Company Fsb holds 12,862 shares with $112.93M value, down from 19,762 last quarter. Ford Motor Co now has $34.99B valuation. The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $8.77. About 44.99 million shares traded or 25.62% up from the average. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 02/05/2018 – ThunderBaySource: Ford rolls out Northern promises at NOMA; 05/04/2018 – UK DIESEL SALES FALL 37 PCT IN MARCH – SMMT; 24/04/2018 – FORD’S LINCOLN TO LAUNCH CHINA-BUILT SUV IN CHINA NEXT YEAR; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Ford will resume production of popular F-series pickup truck on May 18 -Reuters, citing; 16/05/2018 – FORD SAYS SEEKING TO SHORTEN JULY VACATION SHUTDOWN OF F-150; 30/05/2018 – INSIGHT-At Beijing security fair, an arms race for surveillance tech; 25/04/2018 – BEIJING-FORD’S FLEET SAYS FORD DOES NOT PLAN TO INCREASE EXPORTS TO CHINA FROM U.S. IF DUTIES ON IMPORTED CARS LOWERED; 17/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Awarded $85 M Contract to Support U.S. Navy’s Ford-Class Aircraft Carrier Program; 10/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR AUTONOMIC REALIGNS EXEC TEAM TO POSITION FOR GROWTH; 16/05/2018 – Ford Resuming F-150 Pickup Production Following Supplier’s Fire

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The “Inverted Yield Curve” Is Signaling a Recession; These Stocks Could Weather the Storm – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “NextEra Energy Analyst: Renewables Growth, Low Interest Rates Are Bullish Trends For Utility – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Falls Over 500 Points; Fuwei Films Shares Spike Higher – Benzinga” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc decreased Ishares Tr (JXI) stake by 19,161 shares to 139,609 valued at $7.55M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd stake by 722,759 shares and now owns 272,909 shares. Ishares Tr (IEI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens First Principles reported 30,500 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 1.16M shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Beck Capital Management Lc reported 3,764 shares stake. Rodgers Brothers Inc reported 0.31% stake. Cls Investments Ltd has 0.07% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested in 0.01% or 2,748 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested in 103,075 shares. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel Incorporated stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 579,811 were accumulated by Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Company. First Interstate Financial Bank owns 886 shares. Cibc Ww Corp owns 186,831 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Comm stated it has 1.85% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Finemark Financial Bank Trust accumulated 0.43% or 38,225 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.34% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Fiduciary Trust owns 61,370 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. NextEra Energy has $23400 highest and $18700 lowest target. $226.20’s average target is 1.94% above currents $221.9 stock price. NextEra Energy had 19 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, June 25. Barclays Capital upgraded NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $207 target. On Tuesday, August 13 the stock rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by Morgan Stanley. Guggenheim maintained the shares of NEE in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $191 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 13 with “Overweight”.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $8.29 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by LECHLEITER JOHN C, worth $95,950. Shares for $100,038 were bought by THORNTON JOHN L on Thursday, May 23. 840,962 Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares with value of $8.00M were bought by FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR.

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Ford’s Defense Contractor Acquisition Is Brilliant – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley Upgrades Ford, Still Cautious On US Autos – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Ford Motor Company vs. BMW AG – Motley Fool” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ford to build midsize EV crossovers in Michigan – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “5 Earnings Season Takeaways For Auto Investors – Benzinga” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Ford Motor (NYSE:F), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Ford Motor has $1300 highest and $9 lowest target. $10.80’s average target is 23.15% above currents $8.77 stock price. Ford Motor had 12 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, May 6 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) earned “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, February 26. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by UBS. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 26. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 6.

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb increased Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) stake by 155 shares to 1,255 valued at $200.47 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) stake by 2,365 shares and now owns 35,709 shares. Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) was raised too.