Massachusetts Financial Services Company Upped By $39.04 Million Its Premier (PINC) Holding; Fintech Acquisition Iii – Class A (FTAC) Shorts Up By 46.67%

Fintech Acquisition Corp Iii – Class A (NASDAQ:FTAC) had an increase of 46.67% in short interest. FTAC’s SI was 19,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 46.67% from 13,500 shares previously. With 63,600 avg volume, 0 days are for Fintech Acquisition Corp Iii – Class A (NASDAQ:FTAC)’s short sellers to cover FTAC’s short positions. The SI to Fintech Acquisition Corp Iii – Class A’s float is 0.31%. It closed at $9.91 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Massachusetts Financial Services Company increased Premier Inc (PINC) stake by 36.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Massachusetts Financial Services Company acquired 1.15 million shares as Premier Inc (PINC)’s stock rose 2.46%. The Massachusetts Financial Services Company holds 4.32M shares with $149.10 million value, up from 3.17M last quarter. Premier Inc now has $2.47B valuation. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $39.86. About 194,114 shares traded. Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) has risen 17.87% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PINC News: 07/05/2018 – Premier Inc. Expands Partnership with Academic Health System

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold PINC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 59.50 million shares or 1.33% more from 58.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 193,828 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Omers Administration Corporation accumulated 16,700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Campbell And Invest Adviser Llc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) for 6,566 shares. State Street Corporation accumulated 0% or 839,030 shares. Avalon Advsr Ltd Com, Texas-based fund reported 84,676 shares. Menta Ltd Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 15,508 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation accumulated 0% or 15,730 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corp De reported 0% in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings has 0.31% invested in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) for 1.09M shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 85 shares. First Tru Limited Partnership has invested 0.07% in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC). Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 6,813 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Financial owns 0.02% invested in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) for 1.49M shares. Putnam Invs Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 3,810 shares.

Massachusetts Financial Services Company decreased Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SBH) stake by 465,262 shares to 6.27 million valued at $115.52 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) stake by 12.14M shares and now owns 24.70M shares. Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) was reduced too.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $137,748 activity. D’ARCY STEPHEN R. also sold $137,748 worth of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) on Friday, February 8.

More notable recent Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Premier Inc. (PINC) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About Premier, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PINC) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Premier’s ProvideGxâ„¢ Program to Supply Sodium Bicarbonate Injection to Providers – Business Wire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Premier Inc. and 10 Hospitals Launch Initiative to Improve Maternal and Infant Health – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Boston Children’s Hospital Forms Strategic Partnership with Premier Inc. – Business Wire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III intends to identify and evaluate assets or businesses with a view to completing a qualifying transaction. The company has market cap of $438.89 million.

Another recent and important FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC) news was published by Globenewswire.com which published an article titled: “FINTECH ACQUISITION CORP. III COMMON STOCK AND WARRANTS TO COMMENCE TRADING SEPARATELY ON JANUARY 7, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on January 03, 2019.