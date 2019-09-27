Massachusetts Financial Services Company Trimmed Its Pepsico (PEP) Position; Capital Growth Management LP Has Lowered Itau Unibanco Holding S. A. (ITUB) Position By $4.50 Million

Massachusetts Financial Services Company decreased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 0.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Massachusetts Financial Services Company sold 55,675 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Massachusetts Financial Services Company holds 7.02 million shares with $920.93M value, down from 7.08 million last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $188.68B valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $134.95. About 1.99 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev $1.67B; 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev Up 3%; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo’s earnings and revenue top expectations; 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 CORE SHR $5.70; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC CFO JOHNSTON SAYS RISING COSTS FROM TARIFFS NOT EXPECTED TO BE DISRUPTIVE – CNBC; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO DEAL FOR BARE SNACKS IS SAID TO BE LESS THAN $200M:CNBC

Capital Growth Management Lp decreased Itau Unibanco Holding S. A. (ITUB) stake by 3.52% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Capital Growth Management Lp sold 500,000 shares as Itau Unibanco Holding S. A. (ITUB)’s stock rose 7.27%. The Capital Growth Management Lp holds 13.70 million shares with $129.01M value, down from 14.20 million last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S. A. now has $76.89B valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.48. About 6.15 million shares traded. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 20/03/2018 – Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA EXITED LTM, AGRO, CZZ, NEXA, GGAL IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht secures $717 mln loan from banks; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Itau Bba International Plc’s A3 Long-term Deposit And Issuer Ratings; Changes Outlook To Stable From Negative; 22/05/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht creditors agree to $710 mln new loan; 10/05/2018 – CREDITORS LEAD EFFORT TO SELL COMMUTER RAIL UNIT AFTER TALKS BETWEEN ODEBRECHT AND MUBADALA DID NOT REACH AGREEMENT; 02/05/2018 – ITAU CEO: PACE OF DELINQUENCY REDUCTION IS LIKELY TO DECELERATE; 10/05/2018 – Creditors lead the efforts to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit; 15/05/2018 – Brazil’s banks sound alert on anemic corporate loan growth; 01/05/2018 – ITAU 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL6.39B

Capital Growth Management Lp increased Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) stake by 26,000 shares to 126,000 valued at $45.81M in 2019Q2. It also upped Geo Group Inc New (NYSE:GEO) stake by 20,000 shares and now owns 1.68 million shares. Kkr Real Estate Fin Tr Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. ITUB’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 11.16 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.56% EPS growth.

Massachusetts Financial Services Company increased Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX) stake by 41,377 shares to 309,308 valued at $22.18 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) stake by 772,211 shares and now owns 6.96 million shares. Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) was raised too.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.49 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.