Massachusetts Financial Services Company Trimmed Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) Position; Last Week Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH) Coverage

Massachusetts Financial Services Company decreased Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) stake by 6.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Massachusetts Financial Services Company sold 326,972 shares as Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF)’s stock declined 1.69%. The Massachusetts Financial Services Company holds 4.47M shares with $182.89 million value, down from 4.80M last quarter. Cf Inds Hldgs Inc now has $9.84B valuation. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $44.68. About 1.79M shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 3.58% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 12/03/2018 – TERRA NITROGEN COMPANY LP – WILL BECOME WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS & THERE WILL NO LONGER BE PUBLIC MARKET FOR COMMON UNITS; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 26C; 27/04/2018 – China’s Fertilizer Shortage Giving Global Producers a Boost; 10/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 27/04/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q EPS 27c; 30/05/2018 – CF Industries at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CF EXPECTS FAIRLY STABLE DEMAND, SIMILAR VOLUMES VS LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Adage Adds Microsemi, Exits CF Industries, Buys More GE: 13F

World Asset Management holds 0.03% or 16,345 shares. Northern Tru Corp invested 0.04% in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF). Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 12.01M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Analysts await CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 23.81% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.63 per share. CF’s profit will be $171.78 million for 14.32 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by CF Industries Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 188.89% EPS growth.

Massachusetts Financial Services Company increased Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) stake by 1.15M shares to 4.32M valued at $149.10 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Q2 Hldgs Inc (NYSE:QTWO) stake by 77,185 shares and now owns 363,727 shares. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. CF Industries Holdings had 12 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) earned “Buy” rating by Susquehanna on Thursday, February 14. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, January 14 by Bernstein. The stock of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) earned “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Tuesday, March 26. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of CF in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating.

The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $68.5. About 142,141 shares traded. Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has risen 30.89% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CLH News: 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Rev $749.8M; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $88.3M; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Clean Harbors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLH); 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS 1Q REV. $749.8M, EST. $726.6M; 03/04/2018 – LAUNCH: CLEAN HARBORS $397M 1L TL FOR REPRICE; CALL APRIL 5; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Sees FY18 Net $12M-Net $51M; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJ. EBITDA GUIDANCE; 21/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.14 in 2018Q4.