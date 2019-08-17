Massachusetts Financial Services Company Trimmed Celgene (CELG) Position by $67.21 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Choate Investment Advisors Maintains Holding in Danaher (DHR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Company decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 72.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company sold 714,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 266,046 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.10M, down from 981,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $94.74. About 2.33 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 19/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – WITH MULTIPLE CATALYSTS FOR GROWTH EXPECTED OVER NEXT 12 TO 18 MONTHS, REAFFIRMING 2020 OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Expanded Class Period in Securities Class Action Filed against Celgene Corporation; 23/05/2018 – CELG EQUITY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Celgene Corporation and a Lead Plain; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE 1Q REV. $3.54B, EST. $3.47B; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CEO MARK ALLES SPEAKS ON CELGENE CALL; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced; 21/05/2018 – EVOTEC AG EVTG.DE – CELGENE RECEIVES EXCLUSIVE OPT-IN RIGHTS TO LICENSE WORLDWIDE RIGHTS TO ALL PROGRAMMES DEVELOPED WITHIN THIS COLLABORATION; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO-CELGENE TO CO-DEVELOP ANTI-BCMA CAR T CELL THERAPY

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 73.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Choate Investment Advisors bought 3,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 9,254 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22 million, up from 5,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Choate Investment Advisors who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $140.35. About 1.99 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q EPS 80c; 01/05/2018 – Beckman Coulter Launches the DxH 900 Hematology Analyzer; 17/04/2018 – Danaher Corp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 09/03/2018 – Danaher: Integrated DNA Provides Consumables for Genomics Applications; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2018 EPS $3.62-EPS $3.69; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2Q EPS 88c-EPS 91c; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.62 TO $3.69; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Net $566.6M; 26/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP SAYS ON MARCH 23, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A $1.0 BLN 364-DAY REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING

Choate Investment Advisors, which manages about $3.44 billion and $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 42,679 shares to 564,228 shares, valued at $18.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,467 shares, and cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise invested in 1.29 million shares. Paradigm Asset Management Llc holds 0% or 1,650 shares in its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 937,454 shares. Harvest Cap Mngmt Inc invested in 0.11% or 2,690 shares. Webster Bancshares N A accumulated 69,842 shares. Destination Wealth Management has 1.74% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Donaldson Capital Management Lc invested in 2,094 shares. Montecito Comml Bank reported 6,160 shares. Conestoga Advisors accumulated 0.01% or 2,035 shares. Pentwater Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 2,500 shares in its portfolio. Westfield Cap Mgmt LP stated it has 0.04% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Putnam Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1.61% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 5.25M shares. Franklin Street Advisors Nc owns 126,923 shares or 2.33% of their US portfolio. Lodestar Counsel Llc Il holds 111,790 shares. The Maryland-based Torray Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.83% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $237.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NYSE:NLY) by 2.22M shares to 6.13M shares, valued at $61.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 311,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 749,546 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).