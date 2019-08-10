Massachusetts Financial Services Company Stake in Noble Energy (NBL) Cut by $1.89 Million; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose, Flippin Bruce & Porter Has Decreased Stake

Massachusetts Financial Services Company decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 12.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company sold 78,943 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 558,092 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.80 million, down from 637,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $22.16. About 4.93 million shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 23/04/2018 – Noble Energy Raises Dividend to 11c; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM HOLDINGS SAYS IT SECURES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS FOR PERMIAN BASIN-TO-CORPUS CHRISTI CRUDE OIL PIPELINE; 14/03/2018 – Noble Energy Remains Operator of the Field With a 25 % Working Interest; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Noble Energy Outlook To Stbl From Neg; Rtgs Affd; 21/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $40; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – SECURED OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE UP TO 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP IN EPIC NGL PIPELINE; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ESTIMATES INCREMENTAL 600B CF GROSS NATURAL GAS EQUIV; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy Finalizes Strategic Pipeline Agreement to Move Permian Crude Oil to Corpus Christi

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc sold 5,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 47,036 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93 million, down from 52,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $928.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Sources: #Apple expands downtown #Seattle office; 10/05/2018 – Apple and Goldman Sachs are planning an Apple Pay-branded credit card to be introduced as early as next year; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Withdrew Two Claims Weds. on Two Patents in Apple Dispute in ITC Investigation But Not District Court Case; 03/04/2018 – U.S. escalates China trade showdown with tariffs on $50 billion in imports; 30/05/2018 – Oregonian: Apple quietly opens Oregon engineering lab, poaches from Intel; 16/04/2018 – Fudzilla: Apple won’t do 5G in 2019; 23/03/2018 – Express India: Apple set to introduce new iPad, education tools in Chicago; 27/04/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Apple’s working on a powerful, wireless headset for both AR, VR; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS PROMOTION OF GREG ABEL AND AJIT JAIN TO BERKSHIRE VICE CHAIRMEN HAS BEEN “VERY VERY GOOD” FOR COMPANY; 12/04/2018 – VIRNETX GETS $502.6M JURY VERDICT VS APPLE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthquest invested in 1% or 13,973 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd reported 2.25 million shares. Alliancebernstein LP has 2.11% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 17.08M shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 740 shares. Natixis Limited Partnership invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Eagle Ridge Investment Mgmt reported 16,550 shares. Neuberger Berman Lc owns 5.83M shares. Stevens First Principles Advisors owns 5,955 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Nottingham Advsrs owns 3,708 shares. Philadelphia Tru Company reported 3.33% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cutler Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.48% or 6,150 shares. Florida-based Ruggie Group has invested 0.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Citizens And Northern reported 2.64% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Panagora Asset Management reported 3.63M shares. Calamos Llc owns 1.64M shares.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc, which manages about $395.97 million and $558.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 7,369 shares to 333,770 shares, valued at $14.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 3,977 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,641 shares, and has risen its stake in A T & T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold NBL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 465.57 million shares or 0.92% more from 461.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Trust reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Landscape Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 14,052 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 21,586 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 49,388 shares. Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada invested in 1,655 shares or 0% of the stock. Wellington Management Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.07% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). 59,781 were reported by Creative Planning. Bankshares Of Hawaii holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 22,692 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Penn Davis Mcfarland Incorporated has 1.37% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 159,884 shares. First Mercantile Trust reported 6,341 shares. 497 were reported by Regions. M&T Fincl Bank Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). 4.27 million were accumulated by National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon. Japan-based Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Com has invested 0.01% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL).

