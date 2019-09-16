Massachusetts Financial Services Company Stake in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Has Trimmed as Share Value Rose; As Nextera Energy (NEE) Stock Rose, American National Bank Upped Holding by $2.56 Million

American National Bank increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 78.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank bought 12,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 28,450 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.83M, up from 15,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $218.49. About 2.00M shares traded or 4.26% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 10/05/2018 – NextEra Energy honored with Visionary Award for Innovation in Shared Value; 02/04/2018 – Tax Reform Prompts NextEra to Find Buyer for Canadian Assets; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns new Baa1 rating to Sabal Trail’s senior unsecured notes, outlook stable; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO FINANCE APPROXIMATELY $5.1 BLN PURCHASE PRICE THROUGH ISSUANCE OF NEW DEBT; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ratings for NextEra and FPL; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY TO FUND $5.1B GULF POWER, FL. CITY BUY WITH DEBT; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q Net $4.4B

Massachusetts Financial Services Company decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 6.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company sold 405,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 5.63M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $303.24 million, down from 6.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $54.08. About 6.18M shares traded or 7.72% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 11/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ NAMES MARTIN RENAUD AS GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 07/05/2018 – Mondelez Agrees to Acquire Cookie Maker Tate’s Bake Shop; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ – ANNOUNCES ITS OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH UP TO $1 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF DEBT SECURITIES; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Mondelez International’s Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Focus Adds Mondelez, Exits Iqvia; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million `Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez Backs 2018 Organic Net Rev Growth of 1% to 2%

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

American National Bank, which manages about $316.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 47,864 shares to 288 shares, valued at $9,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc Corp Common (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,494 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,687 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp Com (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $245.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integer Hldgs Corp by 5,287 shares to 37,948 shares, valued at $3.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 216,771 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).