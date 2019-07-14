Massachusetts Financial Services Company Raised Its Position in Mastercard (MA) as Market Value Rose; Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Holder Moreno Evelyn V Has Cut Stake as Stock Price Rose

Moreno Evelyn V decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 27.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V sold 2,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,250 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $191.45. About 967,432 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 01/05/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT

Massachusetts Financial Services Company increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company bought 164,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 9.23M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17 billion, up from 9.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $279.54. About 2.23M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 7.26% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.24 per share. EW’s profit will be $276.41 million for 35.99 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.76% EPS growth.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.04 million activity.

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $237.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 632,198 shares to 2.66 million shares, valued at $259.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 18,437 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,761 shares, and cut its stake in Enel Americas S A (NYSE:ENI).