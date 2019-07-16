Massachusetts Financial Services Company Position In Marathon Pete (MPC) Was Has Boosted; As Eog Res (EOG) Market Value Declined, Papp L Roy & Associates Boosted Holding

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 25.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates bought 3,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,985 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62 million, up from 13,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $88.75. About 3.14M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 29/05/2018 – EOG Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – VP Donaldson Gifts 914 Of EOG Resources Inc; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10; 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 26/03/2018 – EOG Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES – MAINTAINED FORECAST FOR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.4 TO $5.8 BLN, EX. ACQUISITIONS AND NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS; 13/03/2018 – Something curious between EOG Resources, Inc. and the SEC (published 30-Jan). $EOG; 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME; 04/05/2018 – EOG BELIEVES ITS DIVIDEND SUSTAINABLE THROUGH COMMODITY CYCLES

Massachusetts Financial Services Company increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company bought 263,522 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.22M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $252.28M, up from 3.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $54.83. About 5.48M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum 1Q Speedway Income From Ops $95; 07/03/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ZYZYNSKI SPEAKS IN WARSAW; 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S CARNEY SAYS WOULD BE GOOD TO REVIEW BOE MPC’S REMIT EVERY 5-8 YEARS; 24/05/2018 – CARNEY: MPC REVIEWING MEDIUM-TERM EQUILIBRIUM REAL RATE; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS MPC WILL MAINTAIN VIGILANCE ON CPI; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s, Valero’s Texas City, Texas refineries lose power; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS WITH UPSIDE RISKS TO INFLATION AND LACKLUSTRE GROWTH PROSPECTS A WAIT AND WATCHSTRATEGY WITH RESPECT TO EVOLVING RISKS ALONG WITH STATUS QUO IN INTEREST RATES RECOMMENDE…; 30/04/2018 – Headquarters of Combined Marathon Petroleum-Andeavor to be located in Findlay, Ohio; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. and Andeavor Combination to Create Leading U.S. Refining, Marketing, and Midstream Company; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS WITH UPSIDE RISKS TO INFLATION AND LACKLUSTRE GROWTH PROSPECTS A WAIT AND WATCHSTRATEGY WITH RESPECT TO EVOLVING RISKS ALONG WITH STATUS QUO IN INTEREST RATES RECOMMENDED-

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Denali Advisors Ltd Llc invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). The Indiana-based 1St Source State Bank has invested 0.03% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Soros Fund Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Parsons Capital Incorporated Ri holds 0.15% or 22,225 shares in its portfolio. Sageworth Tru Co accumulated 0.01% or 778 shares. American Registered Inv Advisor holds 7,050 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Limited Company owns 0.41% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 24,498 shares. Daiwa Group, Japan-based fund reported 59,718 shares. Veritable Lp has invested 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 4,022 were accumulated by Dorsey And Whitney Tru Communications. 7,755 are held by Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Co. 32,400 were accumulated by Goodwin Daniel L. Victory Mgmt holds 179,909 shares. Korea reported 121,603 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 1.23M shares or 0.14% of the stock.

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $237.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 1,959 shares to 33,300 shares, valued at $6.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 1.14 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 226,159 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Investment Management has invested 0.53% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Baldwin Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Colonial invested 0.11% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 40,639 were accumulated by Citadel Advisors Lc. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.02% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Liability Corp has 6.12M shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. Strategic Advisors Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.18% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Amalgamated Bancshares holds 70,214 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 265,750 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Chesley Taft & Assoc has invested 0.19% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 20.50 million are held by Capital Investors. Prudential Financial Inc reported 549,549 shares. Optimum Advsr accumulated 0.02% or 737 shares. Capital Int Ltd Ca stated it has 22,468 shares. Kentucky Retirement Tru Fund holds 0.24% or 11,533 shares in its portfolio.

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06M and $555.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,865 shares to 79,918 shares, valued at $9.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) by 5,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,158 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI).