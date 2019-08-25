Massachusetts Financial Services Company Position In Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Was Has Raised; Tremblant Capital Group Continues to Hold Position in Realogy Hldgs (RLGY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Company increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 19.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company bought 58,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 365,992 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259.97M, up from 307,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $13.71 during the last trading session, reaching $805.44. About 421,887 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 26/04/2018 – Chipotle: The New CEO Has Already Shot Down Breakfast — Barrons.com; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: Brandt Will Report to Chief Executive Officer Brian Niccol; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Grill chief marketing officer Mark Crumpacker is resigning from the company; 06/03/2018 – Chipotle Grants CEO Brian Niccol Inducement Awards; 26/03/2018 – Chipotle: Two Charts That Illustrate Consumers’ Concerns — Barrons.com; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Grill: Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer Mark Crumpacker to Resign, Effective March 15; 25/04/2018 – Drive-Thrus? Franchising? It’s All On Chipotle’s Table Now; 27/04/2018 – Winning Recipe for Chipotle? — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASES IN LOW-SINGLE DIGITS; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle Names Chris Brandt Chief Marketing Officer — MarketWatch

Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 93.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tremblant Capital Group bought 3.37M shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The hedge fund held 6.96 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.33M, up from 3.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tremblant Capital Group who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $714.53 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $6.25. About 2.90M shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 15/03/2018 – ERA Real Estate Honors ERA France on 25 Years as Member of its Franchise Network; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s; 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ. BASIC LOSS/SHR 38C; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Payable To Shareholders Of Record As Of May 16, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Augmented Reality App Curate by Sotheby’s International Realty Now Available on Apple iOS; 05/03/2018 – REALOGY HOLDINGS HOLDER D.E. SHAW REPORTS 5% STAKE; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss $67M; 06/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Enters Sri Lanka; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 13/04/2018 – Realogy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Tremblant Capital Group, which manages about $3.75B and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 47,687 shares to 188,088 shares, valued at $85.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 66,307 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 743,615 shares, and cut its stake in Skechers U S A Inc (NYSE:SKX).

More notable recent Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Cartus Technology Continues Advancing with MovePro360 – PRNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “110 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019, Stockhouse.com published: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for EQT, RLGY and NGHC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – Stockhouse” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Realogy Holdings Corp (RLGY) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Realogy +12% on Amazon partnership – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold RLGY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 137.64 million shares or 4.52% less from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Investment Tech has invested 0.01% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Arga Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Clearline Cap LP holds 88,315 shares. Lsv Asset stated it has 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Reliance Tru Of Delaware reported 16,381 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Highbridge Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 183,000 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Whittier Tru Company holds 0% or 47 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 10,322 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 201,621 shares. Natixis Advisors Lp accumulated 19,815 shares. Hbk Invs LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 115,751 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co reported 90 shares. 23,473 were reported by Country Club Com Na. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, a New York-based fund reported 29,877 shares.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. WILLIAMS MICHAEL J had bought 2,500 shares worth $22,700.

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $237.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.38 million shares to 4.69M shares, valued at $213.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 244,360 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.37M shares, and cut its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF).

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $58.09 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Next Century Growth Invsts holds 0.14% or 1,524 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Communication Limited has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). First Republic Invest Mngmt holds 0.01% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) or 2,276 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited Com accumulated 414 shares. Ellington Management Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.79% or 6,100 shares. 42,293 are owned by Ws Mgmt Lllp. Gabelli & Com Inv Advisers Inc invested in 6,500 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.03% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Ubs Asset Americas invested 0% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 43,971 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Sector Pension Board has invested 0.01% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Morgan Stanley stated it has 125,133 shares. Amer Rech & Mngmt Company owns 10 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada stated it has 35,697 shares.

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Chipotle Shares Hit New All-Time Highs: The Street Debates What’s Next – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Market Now Values Chipotle Mexican Grill At Staggering 9 Times Replacement Cost – Seeking Alpha” published on May 10, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Aflac, Apple, Chipotle, Coca-Cola, Dell, Dish, Gilead, McDonaldâ€™s, Starbucks and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What’s Behind Snap’s Turnaround – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CBS and Viacom Finally Tie It Off – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.