Massachusetts Financial Services Company Maintains Stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD); Berkley W R (WRB) Valuation Rose While New Vernon Investment Management Has Boosted by $3.08 Million Its Stake

New Vernon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 1415.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Investment Management Llc bought 47,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The hedge fund held 50,734 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.35 million, up from 3,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $71.4. About 86,611 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Massachusetts Financial Services Company increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 4.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company bought 115,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 2.87M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $441.17M, up from 2.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $124.37. About 407,340 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS LIKELY TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER ASSET SALES WON’T AFFECT LONG-TERM OUTPUT TARGETS: CEO; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- SHALE EXECUTIVES’ MEETING WITH OPEC OFFICIALS “COLLEGIAL” AND FOCUSED ON SUPPLYING GLOBAL OIL DEMAND -PIONEER CEO; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WES; 09/05/2018 – Dir Cates Gifts 250 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Sees 2018 Production 312 Mboe/Day-322 Mboe/Da; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Shuts Down Field After Fire; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Net $178M; 14/05/2018 – VP Hall Jr Gifts 900 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $245.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 913,901 shares to 4.16 million shares, valued at $167.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 134,686 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.38M shares, and cut its stake in Avangrid Inc.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $60,505 activity.

