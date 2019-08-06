Massachusetts Financial Services Company Lowered Tyson Foods (TSN) Holding By $73.73 Million; Tekla Capital Management Has Lowered Mckesson (MCK) Position

Massachusetts Financial Services Company decreased Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) stake by 36.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Massachusetts Financial Services Company sold 1.07M shares as Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Massachusetts Financial Services Company holds 1.85 million shares with $128.17M value, down from 2.91M last quarter. Tyson Foods Inc now has $31.17B valuation. The stock increased 1.92% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $85.44. About 3.36 million shares traded or 14.86% up from the average. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 22/05/2018 – As US shrinks refugee operations, new arrivals in Kansas town lose a lifeline; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Sales $40B-$41B; 17/04/2018 – Express UK: Tyson Fury fight EXCLUSIVE: John Murray? Sefer Seferi? Shannon Briggs? Fury’s coach speaks; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – QTRLY SALES $9,773 MLN VS $9,083 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/04/2018 – Tyson Foods, UFCW Expand Workplace Safety Efforts; 10/05/2018 – Tyson Foods, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees Nearing Net-Debt-to-Ebitda Target of 2X in FY18; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Cargill and Tyson are interested in McDonald’s chicken nugget supplier- Bloomberg; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods 2Q Adjusted EPS Boosted 17c by Lower Tax Rates; 15/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – PURCHASE PRICE IS APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN

Tekla Capital Management Llc decreased Mckesson Corporation (MCK) stake by 10.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tekla Capital Management Llc sold 8,000 shares as Mckesson Corporation (MCK)’s stock rose 16.75%. The Tekla Capital Management Llc holds 70,720 shares with $8.28 million value, down from 78,720 last quarter. Mckesson Corporation now has $25.57B valuation. The stock decreased 4.42% or $6.4 during the last trading session, reaching $138.26. About 4.25 million shares traded or 203.75% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 04/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health and CoverMyMeds Launch ExpressCoverage™, an Integrated eServices Platform Designed to Improve the Patient Care Journey; 29/03/2018 – ZetaDisplay: ProntoTV has signed an agreement with McKesson Europe for the delivery of digital signage to their managed pharmacies within Europe; 15/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA JUDGE ALLOWS CLAIMS OVER MCKESSON EXECUTIVE PAY; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Initiative Comprises Multiple Growth Pillars, Includes Comprehensive Review of Operations, Cost Structure; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Plan Designed to Increase Efficiency, Accelerate Execution, Improve Long-Term Performance; 09/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Health Mart Atlas; 26/03/2018 – McKesson Corp Redeems 7.5% Notes Due 2019; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook, Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED AN ADDITIONAL $4.0 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Loss/Shr $5.58

Among 3 analysts covering Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Tyson Foods had 9 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Friday, June 21.

Among 3 analysts covering McKesson (NYSE:MCK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. McKesson had 7 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, July 22. On Monday, July 22 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”.

