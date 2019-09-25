Massachusetts Financial Services Company Lowered Holding in Nisource (NI) as Market Valuation Rose; Roanoke Asset Management Has Lowered Position in Mastercard (MA) as Stock Price Rose

Roanoke Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp sold 5,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 78,667 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.81M, down from 84,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $274.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $270.12. About 2.70M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 02/05/2018 – Santander strikes debit card deal with Mastercard; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD ON CREDIT CARD PRODUCT; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Ann Cairns Vice Chairman; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Rev $3.6B; 02/05/2018 – CHINESE BANKS ARE ISSUING MASTERCARD CARDS AGAIN: HUND-MEJEAN; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires Obama Trade Official Froman in Strategic Growth

Massachusetts Financial Services Company decreased its stake in Nisource Inc (NI) by 0.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company sold 19,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 4.49M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $129.34M, down from 4.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Nisource Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $30.05. About 871,068 shares traded. NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has risen 15.44% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NI News: 23/04/2018 – Agreement Reached in NIPSCO’s Proposal to Modify Natural Gas Rates; 23/04/2018 – NiSource: Agreement Reached in NIPSCO’s Proposal to Modify Natural Gas Rates; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: NiSource May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 08/05/2018 – NiSource Declares Dividend of 19.5c; 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: NiSource: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 27/03/2018 – NiSource Declares Quarterly Common Dividend; 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC SAYS ON APRIL 18, ENTERED INTO A MULTIPLE-DRAW $600 MLN TERM LOAN AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: NiSource May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs

Roanoke Asset Management Corp, which manages about $265.39M and $221.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 13,877 shares to 66,436 shares, valued at $3.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 27,220 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Ltd Com stated it has 5,888 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Horizon Invests Limited Liability Co has 0.05% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cibc Retail Bank Usa holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 2,616 shares. Origin Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership has 2.18% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Hillsdale Mgmt owns 670 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.81% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). South Street Advsr Ltd Liability owns 16,030 shares. Ima Wealth invested 1.58% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Accuvest Glob owns 4,021 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund reported 18,744 shares. Lenox Wealth Management Inc invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Lau Assoc Lc owns 2,200 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru owns 1,800 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora reported 1.89% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Wonderful Companies Whose Valuations Arenâ€™t Quite Fair – Investorplace.com” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mastercard makes a blockchain move – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Share Price Has Gained 286%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Barrons.com‘s news article titled: “Mastercard Stock Could Go Higher Still. Hereâ€™s How to Play It. – Barron’s” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 33.43 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560. $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K.

More notable recent NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “NiSource (NI) Issues Statement on NTSB Investigation – StreetInsider.com” on September 24, 2019, also Twst.com with their article: “NiSource Inc.: NiSource Statement on NTSB Investigation – The Wall Street Transcript” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “NiSource Statement on NTSB Investigation – PRNewswire” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Judging NiSource Inc.’s (NYSE:NI) ROE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 25 investors sold NI shares while 114 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 329.34 million shares or 2.95% less from 339.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Co owns 518,926 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% or 1 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.08% invested in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) for 104,299 shares. Co Natl Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Private Na holds 0.15% or 26,564 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd Com reported 0.01% stake. First Midwest National Bank Tru Division invested 0.13% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Co reported 0.01% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Com invested in 1.81 million shares or 1.43% of the stock. Jackson Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.14% invested in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Laurion Cap LP invested in 65,829 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.08% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) for 455,803 shares. Pinebridge LP accumulated 7,387 shares. Cibc Ww Markets Corp invested in 0.01% or 64,839 shares. 54,191 are held by Us Fincl Bank De.

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $245.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR) by 20,239 shares to 1.53 million shares, valued at $157.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Guardant Health Inc by 66,065 shares in the quarter, for a total of 374,134 shares, and has risen its stake in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC).