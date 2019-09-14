Massachusetts Financial Services Company Lowered Holding in Cooper Cos (COO) by $30.33 Million as Share Price Rose; Dean Investment Associates Has Lifted Valmont Industries (VMI) Holding by $1.75 Million; Market Value Rose

Massachusetts Financial Services Company decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (COO) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company sold 90,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.40% . The institutional investor held 2.16 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $728.47M, down from 2.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Cooper Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $301.51. About 381,934 shares traded or 29.69% up from the average. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 31.82% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.82% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 23/04/2018 – Cooper Cos: Brian Andrews to Succeed Albert White as CFO; 16/04/2018 – Cooper Cos. Exec VP/Secretary/Administrative Chief/Governance Chief Carol R. Kaufman to Resign April 30; 03/04/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees Deal Adding to EPS Before Items After FY18; 08/03/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC COO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.62, REV VIEW $2.52 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 Cooper Cos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN COOPER COMPANIES INC AS OF APRIL 16 – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – COOPER COS. SAYS WEISS TO RETIRE; REMAIN ON BOARD; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos 1Q Loss $122.5M; 14/03/2018 – Cooper Cos Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – COOPER COS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79, EST. $2.54

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased its stake in Valmont Industries Inc (VMI) by 58.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc bought 13,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The institutional investor held 37,735 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.79 million, up from 23,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Valmont Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $144.35. About 129,904 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Valmont Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMI); 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.87, EST. $1.80; 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd; 09/04/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s 12th Annual Omaha Research Trip; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q EPS $1.72; 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SEES FY ADJ. EPS $8-$8.10, SAW $8; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC QUARTERLY GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.72; 30/04/2018 – VALMONT COMPLETES SALE OF DONHAD PTY; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q EPS $1.72

Analysts await The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $3.25 earnings per share, up 13.24% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.87 per share. COO’s profit will be $161.11 million for 23.19 P/E if the $3.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.23 actual earnings per share reported by The Cooper Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.62% EPS growth.

