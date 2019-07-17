Massachusetts Financial Services Company Increases Stake in Microsoft (MSFT); As Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Valuation Rose, B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Decreased Its Position

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 91.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management sold 3,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 326 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $232,000, down from 3,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $8.94 during the last trading session, reaching $752.91. About 242,345 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 66.07% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE: CRUMPACKER TO GET 26 WEEKS CASH SEVERANCE; 06/03/2018 – Chipotle Grants CEO Brian Niccol Inducement Awards Pursuant To NYSE Rule 303A.08; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle Hires New Chief Marketing Officer; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle earnings beat: $2.13 per share, vs. $1.57 expected; 26/03/2018 – Chipotle: Two Charts That Illustrate Consumers’ Concerns — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican 1Q Net $59.4M; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE 1Q EPS $2.13, EST. $1.57; 23/05/2018 – New Chipotle CEO Deepens Cultural Shift With SoCal Headquarters; 30/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE, DOORDASH IN NATIONAL DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS AGREEMENT ENTITLES CRUMPACKER TO CASH SEVERANCE TOTALING 26 WEEKS OF PAY AT HIS BASE SALARY – SEC FILING

Massachusetts Financial Services Company increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company bought 576,693 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 32.90 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.88B, up from 32.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $137.01. About 13.68M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Microsoft attempted to launch an affordable Surface-branded laptop in 2012 with the release of the Surface RT; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Lidell named White House deputy chief of staff; 22/03/2018 – Sonoma Partners Joins EY to Enhance Digital Transformation Capabilities; 19/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS GLOBAL VSTS CI/CD OUTAGE LASTED FOR 4 HRS; 03/04/2018 – IRS Seen Blessing Tax Law Quirk That Could Help Apple, Microsoft; 22/03/2018 – Tech giant Microsoft announces massive purchase of solar power in Virginia; 02/04/2018 – Compuware’s New Automated Receive Order System Greatly Simplifies Ordering and Delivery of Maintenance; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS APPETITE FOR M&A IS UNCHANGED; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Bets on Faster Chips, AI Services, to Win Cloud Wars

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $237.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) by 51,097 shares to 206,685 shares, valued at $34.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Godaddy Inc by 570,451 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 328,640 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Forget Google: Here Are 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Watch – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/01/2019: PPSI, KKR, AMAT, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco Stock Investors Party Like Itâ€™s 1999. Itâ€™s Not. – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 06/21/2019: RHT, QCOM, AAPL, FB, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 347,099 were reported by Clarkston Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Corp. Guild Inv invested 1.8% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Aull And Monroe Investment Mngmt Corp has invested 1.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Trust Co Of Toledo Na Oh has 137,495 shares. Daiwa Gp reported 0.4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Factory Mutual Insurance holds 3.98% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.81 million shares. M&R Cap Management reported 2.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). South Dakota Inv Council owns 1.48M shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 1.48% or 1.16M shares. Patten Gp accumulated 51,669 shares or 2.62% of the stock. Willow Creek Wealth Management invested in 0.29% or 4,881 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 3.91% or 5.19 million shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 14.44M shares or 1.46% of the stock. Albion Finance Grp Ut reported 160,681 shares stake. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.9% stake.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on July, 23 after the close. They expect $3.70 earnings per share, up 28.92% or $0.83 from last year’s $2.87 per share. CMG’s profit will be $102.54 million for 50.87 P/E if the $3.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.40 actual earnings per share reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.82% EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $98.32 million activity. The insider Hartung Jack sold 7,150 shares worth $4.34 million.

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Fell Today – Motley Fool” on May 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Food Stocks to Buy for Fast and Big Profits – Investorplace.com” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Chipotle Warns Of Potential Impact From Mexican Tariffs – Benzinga” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Chipotle Shares Are Soaring, But Some Analysts Remain Bearish – Benzinga” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Financial Corporation holds 0% or 360 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Ww Mkts holds 4,879 shares. Waddell Reed Incorporated holds 309,610 shares. Telemus Capital Ltd Co owns 1,657 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 3,137 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Ltd Liability Co Oh accumulated 2,200 shares. Australia-based Macquarie Group has invested 0.12% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.19% or 8,429 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0.11% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Cleararc Capital invested in 0.08% or 581 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa reported 10,254 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 5,141 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 5,840 shares. Artisan Prtnrs LP holds 0.15% or 107,610 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Prtn Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).