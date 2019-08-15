Massachusetts Financial Services Company Increased Its British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) Position by $547,801 as Share Value Declined; Baxter Intl (BAX) Holder Diversified Trust Co Has Upped Position by $520,020 as Market Value Rose

Massachusetts Financial Services Company increased its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) by 31.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company bought 13,361 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.22% . The institutional investor held 56,412 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35 million, up from 43,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in British Amern Tob Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $36.87. About 1.03M shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 34.70% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 25/04/2018 – BAT plans to further raise investment in next-generation products; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – LOOKING FORWARD INTO 2018, FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES ARE A HEADWIND FOR BUSINESS THIS YEAR; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – DECLARES FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 33 SEN PER SHARE FOR FY ENDING DEC 31, 2018; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – QTRLY REVENUE 637.6 MLN RGT; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 26/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Record week for block trading; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO- IF RATES FX WERE TO STAY AT CURRENT LEVELS, CO TO FACE TRANSLATIONAL FOREX HEADWIND OF 7% ON ORGANIC OPERATING PROFIT; 8% ON EPS

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 17.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co bought 6,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 42,508 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, up from 36,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $86.15. About 768,175 shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 08/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – ANNOUNCED AN APPROXIMATELY 19% INCREASE IN COMPANY’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE; 08/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 19C/SHR FROM 16C, EST. 19.5C; 19/03/2018 – CareFusion Corporation vs Baxter International Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/19/2018; 12/03/2018 FDA: Baxter Healthcare Corporation- Baxter SIGMA Spectrum Infusion Pump with Master Drug Library (Version 6) (GTIN; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES OF $1.5 BLN INCREASED 12 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS; 21/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 016677 Company: BAXTER HLTHCARE; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.85 TO $2.93 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS; 26/04/2018 – Global Dialysis Market 2018 Forecast to 2022 – Key Players are Fresenius Medical Care, DaVita, Baxter and B. Braun – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES BAXTER INTL TO Baa1 FROM Baa2, STABLE OUTLOOK; 20/03/2018 – AFT PHARMACEUTICALS LTD AFT.NZ – AFT TO DIVEST TO BAXTER A RANGE OF THEIR NON-CORE HOSPITAL PRODUCTS CURRENTLY SOLD IN NEW ZEALAND

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $237.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 1.07M shares to 1.85 million shares, valued at $128.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 1.28M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.57 million shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

