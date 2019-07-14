Massachusetts Financial Services Company Holding in Wex (WEX) Has Decreased by $13.32 Million as Market Value Rose; Hanseatic Management Services Has Cut Its Hess (HES) Position by $692,011; Share Price Rose

Massachusetts Financial Services Company decreased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 29.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company sold 69,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 164,329 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.55M, down from 234,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $219.07. About 186,170 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 12.85% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 07/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 21/04/2018 – DJ WEX Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WEX); 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.435 BLN TO $1.475 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics Sees FY Rev $1.44B-$1.48B; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Wex; 10/04/2018 – WEX & MIKE ALBERT FLEET SOLUTIONS EXTEND PARTNERSHIP; 01/05/2018 – WEX Health Survey Finds Many Americans Need Help Making Better Health Benefits Choices; 14/03/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $166 FROM $159; 14/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Hanseatic Management Services Inc decreased its stake in Hess Corporation (HES) by 93.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold 11,729 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 851 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51,000, down from 12,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Hess Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $63.13. About 1.76 million shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 3.03% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 05/03/2018 – HESS EST. GUYANA DISCOVERY HOLDS 3.2 BLN BARRELS; 08/03/2018 – Hess Sets Another Buyback Amid Fight With Activist Investor; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 27c; 26/04/2018 – Hess Acquires Interest in New Acreage Offshore Guyana; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Average Realized Crude Oil Selling Price $59.32/Barrel; 14/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS DEEPWATER INVESTMENT NEEDED TO MEET RISING OIL DEMAND; 11/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Hess Infrastructure Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Revised to Negative; 23/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 39 investors sold WEX shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Williams Jones & Associates Lc accumulated 244,199 shares. Moreover, Crescent Park Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.14% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 2,751 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama has 0.05% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 56,110 shares. Proshare Advisors Llc has invested 0% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Wisconsin Capital Limited Com holds 21,105 shares. Charles Schwab invested in 0.03% or 216,505 shares. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Co Ma stated it has 0.01% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Franklin holds 0.02% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 165,160 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.02% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Guggenheim Limited Com reported 10,710 shares. Raymond James And Assocs holds 0.01% or 19,052 shares. Janney Cap Management Ltd Liability Company reported 2,717 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Tradewinds Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Davis R M stated it has 0.01% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX).

Analysts await WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 6.12% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.96 per share. WEX’s profit will be $89.96M for 26.33 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by WEX Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.95% EPS growth.

More notable recent WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “WEX Providing Services to Japanese Travel Group Time Design – Business Wire” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About WEX Inc (WEX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “WEX announces supply chain finance deal – Seeking Alpha” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $237.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 44,513 shares to 796,913 shares, valued at $105.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 130,863 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.83 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK).

Hanseatic Management Services Inc, which manages about $222.00 million and $95.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2,504 shares to 7,593 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in O’reilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 821 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,343 shares, and has risen its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG).

Analysts await Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.02 EPS, up 108.70% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. HES’s profit will be $6.07M for 789.13 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by Hess Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -77.78% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Hess Corporation (HES) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “This Is Not The End Of The Bull Market; An Agile Trader Can Be Successful Today – Seeking Alpha” published on May 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks Anyone Can Understand – Motley Fool” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy in November – Motley Fool” published on November 15, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “These 3 Oil Stocks Got Crushed in May (but 1 Might Be a Great Long-Term Buy) – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fin, a Iowa-based fund reported 373,461 shares. Artisan Prtnrs Partnership accumulated 0.14% or 1.22 million shares. Prudential Public Ltd invested 0.04% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Morgan Stanley owns 705,061 shares. Cibc Ww Markets holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 145,801 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund holds 5,061 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Cannell Peter B And has invested 0.01% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Int Gp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Daiwa Grp Inc holds 10,616 shares. Moreover, Cipher Cap Lp has 0.3% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). 73,405 were reported by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Ci Investments Inc accumulated 79,100 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Inc has invested 0.01% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Norinchukin State Bank The, a Japan-based fund reported 48,310 shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt holds 5,179 shares.