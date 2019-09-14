Massachusetts Financial Services Company Has Upped Its Pvh (PVH) Stake by $743,258 as Valuation Declined; River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Trimmed Its Ternium Sa (TX) Position as Market Value Declined

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Ternium Sa (TX) by 89.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 73,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 8,900 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $200,000, down from 82,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Ternium Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.88. About 299,183 shares traded. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 41.82% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.82% the S&P500.

Massachusetts Financial Services Company increased its stake in Pvh Corp (PVH) by 1.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company bought 7,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.70% . The institutional investor held 492,921 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.65M, up from 485,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Pvh Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $90.61. About 981,552 shares traded. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 42.00% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 23/03/2018 – Here are the 6 clues telling @JimCramer that $PVH is a buy ahead of earnings; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – FULL YEAR 2018 EPS NOW INCLUDES A REDUCED POSITIVE IMPACT OF $0.12 PER SHARE RELATED TO FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION; 01/05/2018 – Tommy Hilfiger Announces #WhatsYourDrive Documentary Featuring Global Brand Ambassador Lewis Hamilton; 28/03/2018 – PVH SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.00 TO $9.10, EST. $8.96; 29/03/2018 – PVH Looks to Denim, International, Possible Acquisition for Busy 2018; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp 4Q Adj EPS $1.58; 30/05/2018 – US retailer PVH raises outlook after revenue gains; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $166; 28/03/2018 – PVH 4Q REV. $2.5B, EST. $2.35B; 17/04/2018 – PVH CORP – ANNOUNCED A 3-YR PARTNERSHIP WITH WORLD WILDLIFE FUND TO SUPPORT WATER STEWARDSHIP EFFORTS IN KEY SOURCING COMMUNITIES FOR PVH’S BUSINESSES

Since May 31, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $10.60 million activity. 1,200 PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) shares with value of $99,408 were bought by NASELLA HENRY.

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $245.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd by 102,949 shares to 1.51M shares, valued at $65.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 1.45 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12.11 million shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 5,600 shares to 104,477 shares, valued at $14.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 23,061 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,572 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Co/The.

Analysts await Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, down 78.31% or $1.95 from last year’s $2.49 per share. TX’s profit will be $106.02 million for 9.20 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Ternium S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.30% negative EPS growth.