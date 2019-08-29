Massachusetts Financial Services Company Has Trimmed Its Brunswick (BC) Position; Osterweis Capital Management Increased By $677,350 Its Synopsys (SNPS) Position

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased Synopsys Inc (SNPS) stake by 3.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Osterweis Capital Management Inc acquired 5,890 shares as Synopsys Inc (SNPS)’s stock rose 10.55%. The Osterweis Capital Management Inc holds 168,970 shares with $19.46M value, up from 163,080 last quarter. Synopsys Inc now has $20.94B valuation. The stock increased 2.16% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.7. About 82,176 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 20/03/2018 – Synopsys Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing for Second Consecutive Year; 30/05/2018 – Toshiba Memory Corporation and Synopsys Collaborate to Accelerate 3D Flash Memory Verification; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY EPS $1.66-EPS $1.76; 12/03/2018 – Latest RSoft Product Updates Include Powerful New Design Features for Photonic Integrated Circuits and Silicon Photonics; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees 3Q Adj EPS 89c-Adj EPS 93c; 14/03/2018 – Synopsys and Industry Technologists to Address the Path to 2-nm SoC Design; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q Net $102.5M; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys CFO Trac Pham to Speak at Baird Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 03/05/2018 – Cambricon Selects Synopsys HAPS for Next-Generation Artificial Intelligence Processor Product; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.66 TO $1.76

Massachusetts Financial Services Company decreased Brunswick Corp (BC) stake by 4.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Massachusetts Financial Services Company sold 133,613 shares as Brunswick Corp (BC)’s stock declined 3.72%. The Massachusetts Financial Services Company holds 2.64 million shares with $132.64 million value, down from 2.77M last quarter. Brunswick Corp now has $3.91B valuation. The stock increased 3.19% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $45.62. About 166,349 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 19/03/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Bowlero Corp.’s Corporate Family Rating to B2; outlook stable; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.65; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP BC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.60 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : NAUTIC-ONTM Sponsors Chicago Yacht Club’s In-Water Tech Show and Summer Event Series; 07/03/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Receives Eleventh Consecutive NMMA CSI Award; 17/05/2018 – Brunswick 21.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 6%-7%; 24/04/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Launches ‘Angling Aces’ Student Program; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – QTRLY EPS OF $0.91; 05/03/2018 – S&P PLACED BRUNSWICK CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘

Massachusetts Financial Services Company increased Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) stake by 12,210 shares to 576,857 valued at $66.12M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) stake by 460,101 shares and now owns 4.57 million shares. Core Laboratories N V (NYSE:CLB) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Brunswick Corporation has $84 highest and $5500 lowest target. $65.33’s average target is 43.20% above currents $45.62 stock price. Brunswick Corporation had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Citigroup. FBR Capital maintained Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) rating on Tuesday, March 12. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $84 target. The stock of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 30. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 19. The company was maintained on Monday, July 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 37 investors sold BC shares while 96 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 75.69 million shares or 5.18% less from 79.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.01% or 13,336 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). 216,051 are held by Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Company. D E Shaw holds 1.34 million shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Dupont Mngmt Corp accumulated 68,846 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs reported 239 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fort Washington Inv Advisors Oh holds 282,000 shares. Voya Limited Liability Company holds 1.52M shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Moreover, Fernwood Ltd Liability Com has 0.41% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Bnp Paribas Asset Sa holds 1.13M shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Principal Fincl Gru accumulated 386,235 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag invested in 0.01% or 268,344 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 108,000 shares. Moreover, Fort LP has 0.02% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 2,018 shares.

Analysts await Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 21.88% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.28 per share. BC’s profit will be $85.73 million for 11.41 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Brunswick Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.03% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Synopsys has $16000 highest and $13500 lowest target. $149.33’s average target is 6.89% above currents $139.7 stock price. Synopsys had 7 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 10 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, August 22 with “Overweight”.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc decreased Alphabet Inc stake by 495 shares to 51,066 valued at $59.92 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX) stake by 50,985 shares and now owns 75,845 shares. Unisys Corp (Prn) was reduced too.