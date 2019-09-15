Massachusetts Financial Services Company Has Raised Position in Cathay Gen Bancorp (CATY) by $6.40 Million as Share Value Rose; Merck & Co Com (MRK) Holder Green Square Capital Has Cut Position by $646,736

Green Square Capital Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc Com (MRK) by 27.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc sold 7,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The hedge fund held 21,032 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76M, down from 28,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $82.61. About 6.84 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SEES MODERATE ORGANIC GROUP SALES IN 2018, SEES SLIGHT DECLINE IN FOREX ADJ EBITDA BEFORE ONE-OFFS; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER…; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously; 17/04/2018 – MERCK – SECOND PHASE 3 STUDY TO EVALUATE PCV-15 FOLLOWED BY PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINE POLYVALENT GIVEN 8 WEEKS LATER IN ADULTS INFECTED WITH HIV; 27/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 205641 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 15/05/2018 – Germany’s Merck Breaks Down Currency Impact; 02/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA TO DEVELOP ABITUZUMAB IN METASTATIC COLORECTAL; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA ACCEPTS OPDIVO APPLICATION FOR FOR PRIORITY REVIEW; 16/05/2018 – ASTRA’S DELIBERATIONS ON CRESTOR SAID TO BE AT EARLY STAGE

Massachusetts Financial Services Company increased its stake in Cathay Gen Bancorp (CATY) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company bought 182,907 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% . The institutional investor held 1.10M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.45M, up from 915,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Cathay Gen Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $35.74. About 578,264 shares traded or 40.48% up from the average. Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) has declined 10.81% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CATY News: 18/04/2018 – Cathay General Bancorp 1Q EPS 78c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cathay General Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CATY); 19/04/2018 – Cathay General Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – CATHAY GENERAL BANCORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $135.3 MLN VS $112.1 MLN; 18/04/2018 – CATHAY GENERAL 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 78C; 18/04/2018 – Cathay General Bancorp 1Q Net $63.8M; 06/03/2018 Cathay General Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20B for 16.52 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 327,320 shares. Virginia-based Heritage Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Blackrock Inc stated it has 0.68% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 45,110 are held by Ancora Ltd Liability. South State Corp has invested 0.38% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Stevens Mgmt Lp stated it has 1.35% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca has 0.13% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 4,016 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Grp Inc owns 4,440 shares. Icon Advisers Incorporated stated it has 0.75% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Hendley Company reported 34,158 shares. Sarasin Prns Ltd Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 62,153 shares. Crossvault Capital Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 5,514 shares. Blue Financial stated it has 30,072 shares. Cortland Inc Mo reported 5,982 shares. Moreover, Eagle Asset Incorporated has 0.79% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $160.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co Com (NASDAQ:FAST) by 22,538 shares to 45,524 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 9,736 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,507 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange (MINT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 20 investors sold CATY shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 54.83 million shares or 2.74% less from 56.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 234,226 shares. Ftb Advisors has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY). 30 were accumulated by Carroll Fincl Associate. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Company owns 1.16M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY). 9,768 were accumulated by Piedmont Investment. 3,600 were reported by Adams Diversified Equity Fund. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Research has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY). Gam Holdings Ag has 13,691 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 40,705 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 621,446 shares. Cwm Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY). Manufacturers Life The owns 0.01% invested in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) for 169,128 shares. Rothschild And Asset Us has invested 0.12% in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.01% or 22,600 shares.

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $245.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) by 113,982 shares to 3.24 million shares, valued at $257.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (NYSE:AWI) by 21,466 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,177 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).