Massachusetts Financial Services Company Has Raised Holding in Sempra Energy (SRE) by $6.65 Million as Market Value Rose; As Servicenow (NOW) Shares Rose, Hanseatic Management Services Upped Stake by $615,984

Massachusetts Financial Services Company increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company bought 53,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.13M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $268.49M, up from 2.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $139.89. About 1.12M shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 21.94% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 08/03/2018 – Texas Regulators Approve Sempra Energy’s Majority Ownership Of Oncor; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Debra L. Reed to Retire as President and CEO, Effective May 1; 12/04/2018 – Sempra Energy’s lEnova Unit To Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal In Baja California, Mexico; 08/03/2018 – TEXAS REGULATORS APPROVE SEMPRA ENERGY’S MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Names Peter Wall as Controller and Chief Accounting Officer; 11/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Remington Outdoor, Sempra Energy; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 10/04/2018 – LNG: Sempra Energy makes new appointments; 09/03/2018 – Sempra Energy Says Oncor Will Remain Headquartered in Dallas; 13/04/2018 – Moody´s Affirms lEnova’s Ratings and Changes Outlook to Stable

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NOW) by 49.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 2,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,593 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87M, up from 5,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $301.13. About 963,860 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees FY GAAP Subscription Revenue $2.4 Billion to $2.42 Billion; 15/05/2018 – Rocketrip Announces ServiceNow as Newest Customer to Improve Business Travel for Employees and Reduce Travel Costs; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with AI-Driven Automation; 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair; 07/05/2018 – CloudBees Integration Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store; Company Sponsors Knowledge18; 08/05/2018 – KPMG attains ‘Winner’s Circle’ status in HfS Blueprint report: ServiceNow Services 2018; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Subscription Revenue $543.3 Million; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $38.57 million activity. 7,397 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares with value of $1.63M were sold by MILLER JEFFREY A. Desai Chirantan Jitendra sold $468,369 worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Tuesday, February 12. On Thursday, February 7 the insider WADORS PATRICIA L sold $1.53M. The insider LUDDY FREDERIC B sold 22,000 shares worth $5.06M. $1.71 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) was sold by Schneider David on Friday, February 1.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ServiceNow (NOW) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think BB&T (NYSE:BBT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Today’s Pickup: Mobility Companies Tout Commitment To Equity; Refraction Launches Three-Wheeled Delivery Robot – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 142,000 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Plante Moran Financial Advsr Llc accumulated 505 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Friess Ltd invested in 1.57% or 87,059 shares. Legal General Plc reported 945,379 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Clough Prns Lp accumulated 61,595 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd owns 2,879 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Westover Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested 1.59% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Company reported 0.08% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). The Indiana-based Old Bank In has invested 0.03% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Blair William And Il owns 72,180 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Amer Registered Advisor Incorporated stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Tower Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 4,839 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0.09% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 394,528 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca owns 0.02% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 1,065 shares. Fil Limited, Bermuda-based fund reported 884,670 shares.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $117,761 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Cbre Clarion has invested 0.11% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Savant Cap Llc holds 1,733 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 2,000 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md invested in 0.58% or 31.17M shares. Davidson Investment Advsr, Montana-based fund reported 94,781 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 0% or 2,144 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Llc has 0.06% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 560,059 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation owns 12,723 shares. West Virginia-based Wesbanco Commercial Bank Inc has invested 0.02% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Invesco Limited, Georgia-based fund reported 3.86M shares. 273,280 were reported by Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab. M&R Cap Mngmt invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). 192,120 were reported by Madison Investment Inc. Tci Wealth holds 955 shares.

More notable recent Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sempra’s Cameron LNG export facility begins production – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “McDermott reaches milestone at Cameron LNG; shares +10% – Seeking Alpha” published on April 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sempra Energy: Diversification Is The Key To Success – Seeking Alpha” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sempra Energy declares $0.9675 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This Utility Stock Is Trying to Transform Into an Energy Export Giant – Motley Fool” with publication date: November 09, 2018.