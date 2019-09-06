Massachusetts Financial Services Company Has Raised By $891,347 Its Parsley Energy (PE) Stake; Fairview Capital Investment Management Has Lowered Wal (WMT) Position By $3.85 Million

Massachusetts Financial Services Company increased Parsley Energy Inc (PE) stake by 6.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Massachusetts Financial Services Company acquired 46,913 shares as Parsley Energy Inc (PE)’s stock declined 13.05%. The Massachusetts Financial Services Company holds 806,198 shares with $15.56M value, up from 759,285 last quarter. Parsley Energy Inc now has $5.59B valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $17.65. About 3.76 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 22/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $35; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING BASE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.8 BLN TO $2.3 BLN, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Net $105.5M; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY NOT CHANGING 2018 GUIDANCE AFTER FIRST QUARTER: CFO; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO SIXTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCT 28, 2016 – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY SEEING SOME COST INFLATION DUE TO LABOR TIGHTNESS: CFO

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc decreased Wal (WMT) stake by 8.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc sold 39,657 shares as Wal (WMT)’s stock rose 8.90%. The Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc holds 432,112 shares with $42.14 million value, down from 471,769 last quarter. Wal now has $329.55B valuation. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $115.44. About 5.24 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 15/03/2018 – PLAINTIFF SAYS WALMART ALSO REPORTED MISLEADINGLY OPTIMISTIC E-COMEMRCE RESULTS IN LATE 2016, DESPITE BEING ON NOTICE OF ITS INTERNAL CONTROL DEFICIENCIES; 25/04/2018 – Walmart Said It Would Cut CEO’s Bonus Last Year, and Then Didn’t; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Walmart to buy India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 11/04/2018 – Walmart Is Said Favored Over Amazon to Buy India’s Top E-tailer; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Ama; 04/04/2018 – WALMART – UNDER AGREEMENT, CHEESEWRIGHT TO BE EMPLOYED ON FULL-TIME BASIS THROUGH MARCH 31, ON PART-TIME BASIS FROM APRIL 1, 2018 THROUGH JAN 31, 2019; 05/04/2018 – Easter Holiday Helps Lift Wal-Mart de Mexico Sales; 14/05/2018 – Walmart: Under Shareholders Agreement, Two Directors Will Be Appointed by Certain Minority Shareholders, One Director Will Be Founder –Filing; 17/05/2018 – Walmart 1Q Net $2.13B; 30/05/2018 – If its patent filings were any indication, Walmart’s future may include in-store drone assistants and smart shopping carts

Among 6 analysts covering Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Parsley Energy has $34 highest and $21 lowest target. $27.67’s average target is 56.77% above currents $17.65 stock price. Parsley Energy had 10 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Citigroup. Wells Fargo maintained Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) rating on Monday, August 12. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $3300 target. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, June 24 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) rating on Monday, April 22. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $23 target. Stephens maintained Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) rating on Monday, March 11. Stephens has “Buy” rating and $28 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Trust owns 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 66 shares. Strs Ohio holds 2,857 shares. First Financial Bank Of Omaha owns 18,905 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Agf Invs owns 119,271 shares. Massachusetts Fin Services Ma reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Texas-based Syntal Capital Partners Ltd Liability has invested 2.37% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Brinker Capital Incorporated holds 0.03% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) or 41,591 shares. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Co reported 170 shares. Daiwa Secs Gru reported 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Suntrust Banks has invested 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Cushing Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0% or 122,800 shares in its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.02% or 761,960 shares. 1.65M were reported by Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity. Windlinger Jerry also bought $34,738 worth of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) on Wednesday, June 5.

Massachusetts Financial Services Company decreased Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) stake by 1.23M shares to 6.45M valued at $426.76 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Gates Industrial Corpratin P stake by 931,569 shares and now owns 2.10M shares. Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Walmart (NYSE:WMT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Walmart has $12800 highest and $10700 lowest target. $119.71’s average target is 3.70% above currents $115.44 stock price. Walmart had 15 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, August 16. The stock of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 17 by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $11500 target in Monday, June 17 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, June 24. As per Friday, May 17, the company rating was maintained by UBS. As per Friday, August 16, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Monday, April 1, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, September 5.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.08B for 26.72 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prio Wealth Partnership stated it has 457,631 shares. New York-based Cobblestone Cap Llc Ny has invested 0.02% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Meridian Investment Counsel holds 22,030 shares. 229,788 are held by Nuveen Asset Limited. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.12% or 12,600 shares. West Chester Cap Inc reported 4,894 shares or 1% of all its holdings. Nomura Holding Inc holds 16,705 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Narwhal Cap Mgmt owns 5,218 shares. King Luther Cap Mngmt holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 380,310 shares. Woodstock holds 36,261 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Appleton Prtn Ma reported 3,201 shares. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 65,872 shares or 1.58% of the stock. M Holdg Secs invested in 0.5% or 22,311 shares. Sun Life invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Llc, a Ohio-based fund reported 4,874 shares.

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc increased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 7,819 shares to 9,531 valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) stake by 15,970 shares and now owns 474,476 shares. Ishares Trust 0 (SHYG) was raised too.

